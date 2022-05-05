Baylor's Wilson emerges as premiere leadoff hitter

Growing up in Southern California, McKenzie Wilson admired the way centerfielder Jessica Scroggins played softball with such grace and skill.

Scroggins’ speed and instincts were something to behold as she roved center field and often made acrobatic catches. The way she handled the bat and ran bases were just as dazzling.

Scroggins went on to become an All-American at Baylor and played center field so beautifully that she became the first outfielder to be named Big 12 defensive player of the year in 2017.

“Sometimes I go back and look at clips, and man was she a rock star out there,” Wilson said. “She was a beast. She knows the game, her IQ of the game is so high. She was golden glove, she had everything. Most definitely, I think some of my play is molded after her.”

Now Wilson is following in Scroggins’ footsteps at Baylor, and doing it quite well in her first season after transferring from Fresno State.

She’s become one of the premier leadoff hitters in college softball as she’s batting .412 while showing off her speed by leading the Big 12 with 25 stolen bases and five triples.

Wilson doesn’t just flail away at pitches. The fourth-year sophomore has developed a keen eye at the plate as she ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 31 walks. With a .529 on-base percentage, she’s tied for third in the Big 12 behind only Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo and Jayda Coleman.

“She’s a phenomenal player and certainly has given our whole lineup a boost that we needed,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “She’s multi-dimensional with her speed. She steals bases, and can turn a single into a double, a double into a triple. She can hit to all fields. They predominantly pitch her away and overload the defense that way, and she continues to hit .400.”

Though Baylor’s offense has struggled in recent Big 12 games, Wilson has continued to put up strong numbers. Her teammates are constantly amazed by her consistency at the plate, and the damage she can do once she reaches base.

“It just blows my mind when someone can come in and hit .400 consistently for a whole season,” said Baylor teammate Emily Hott. “I thank the Lord if I can do that for one week at a time. It just seems like she gets mad if she goes 1-for-3. She just brings a whole other dynamic to this team. If we need her to get on, she’s getting on. If we need her to score the run, she’s getting the run. If we need the run, she’ll hit the home run.”

With her tall, thin 5-11 frame, Wilson looks more like a volleyball player or a high jumper. But after working in the weight room, she’s developed considerable power with her left-handed swing as she often rips the ball deep into gaps for extra bases.

On April 19, she blasted an opposite-field homer down the left-field line in the ninth inning to lift Baylor to a 2-1 win over UTA.

“Before I got to Baylor, I didn’t really swing away that much,” Wilson said. “I was limited to only slapping. You see a fast person, you just want them to put the ball hard on the ground to get on base. There’s a lot more to my game than just that. Of course I’m fast, but I also have the ability to hit for power.”

It’s no mere coincidence that Wilson ended up playing at the same school at the same position where Scroggins starred from 2015-18.

After three seasons at Fresno State, Wilson entered the transfer portal last summer in hopes of developing her skills by playing in a more powerful conference against stronger competition.

“I knew I needed a change, I wanted to get out of California,” Wilson said. “My goal at the end of my softball career is to be the best player I can possibly be. I never thought I’d be in Texas, but it’s a great place. I got into the portal, and Coach Moore was the first coach to reach out to me."

Jessica Scroggins’ father, Jesse, is a friend of Chris Wilson, McKenzie's father. Like McKenzie, Jessica played for the Corona Angels traveling ball team in California.

Jesse Scroggins recommended McKenzie to Moore when she was coming out of Saint Joseph High School in Lakewood, California, in 2018. Baylor didn’t have any scholarships available then, but Moore was excited this summer when Scroggins told him that Wilson could be available in the NCAA transfer portal.

“It was someone that I trust enough with talent evaluation that he thought enough of McKenzie to tell me 'If you want another Jessica, there’s one coming,'” Moore said. “That would raise some eyebrows there. She stayed close to home (out of high school) and we were very fortunate to have a second shot at her.”

It was easy to see why Moore knew she could make a big impact for his softball program. Wilson enjoyed immediate success at Fresno State in 2019 as she hit .393 with 48 runs and 39 stolen bases to earn Mountain West Conference freshman of the year.

Wilson was delivering an even more impressive season in 2020 as she was hitting .474 with 26 stolen bases in 24 games before COVID-19 ended the season. But she missed the 2021 season when a slide into home resulted in a torn labrum that required surgery.

When Wilson talked to Moore, he kept steering the conversation to what she wanted most as a person. That impressed Wilson because she felt Moore wasn’t just interested in how many hits and stolen bases she could produce.

“With other coaches, it was all about softball, and what you want out of the program," Wilson said. "With Coach Moore, it was what kind of person are you, your family, how did you grow up, where I went to high school. We had a great conversation, and a few days later he said ‘How can I get you to Waco, Texas?’”

Wilson committed to Baylor last summer, and then asked Moore if he would be interested in her Fresno State roommate, pitcher Dariana Orme, who also entered the transfer portal last summer.

“I told Coach Moore, you don’t really know me yet, but here’s Dariana Orme,” Wilson said. “I listed all her stats and how hard she throws, and Coach Moore said I’m going to look at film and talk to Coach (Britni) Newman, and we’re going to see how we like her. Then I got a phone call from Dariana, and she said I’m going to Waco next weekend.”

Orme committed to Baylor and has become the ace of the pitching staff with a 12-12 record and a 2.91 ERA. She’s one of the hardest throwers in the country, constantly hitting over 70 mph on the radar gun.

“I still can’t believe it to this day we’re at the same school because there are so many Division I schools with softball,” Wilson said. “For us to end up at the same school is absolutely crazy, a school that just embodies everything we were looking for, the spiritual aspect, the competitiveness on the field.”

Since her torn labrum was in the right shoulder, her throwing ability with her left hand came back quickly following surgery. But after sitting out last season, Wilson had to regain her batting eye and adjust to the speed and talent of Big 12 pitching.

Wilson built more strength through weight training, which was important since the Baylor coaches were counting on her to become more than a slap hitter.

“At the start of the season, obviously when you haven’t seen live pitching in a while it’s tough to get back in the flow of things,” Wilson said. “After my first weekend of playing again after two years, I knew that I needed to get more reps than I typically need. So I would be in the indoor constantly working on hitting off the (pitching) machine because that’s the closest thing I could get to seeing a live arm. The machine we have in the indoor throws some nasty stuff.”

Because of Wilson’s versatility and penchant for reaching base in the leadoff spot, her Baylor teammates love hitting behind her.

“Oh it’s awesome,” said Baylor outfielder Ana Watson. “McKenzie can slap and bunt, and power swing. She can hit a home run when needed. It’s really a punch in the gut when she’s leading off for us, and it really sparks our lineup to begin. She’s a fireball, for sure.”

Wilson has two years of eligibility remaining after this season since she redshirted in 2021 due to her injury, and the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season didn’t count against eligibility.

But she’s already got a post-softball career plan. She’s majoring in broadcast journalism and wants to be a TV sports reporter. Well spoken and knowledgeable in a lot of sports, Wilson would like to be in the broadcast booth like ESPN baseball analyst Jessica Mendoza or a sideline reporter like Holly Rowe.

“When I was in high school, my parents made me go to this Fox Sports West broadcasting program, and I was very reluctant,” Wilson said. “I got to speak in front of the camera and conduct interviews. It was my first experience ever being in front of the camera talking, and the people there gave me so many affirmations about myself, and how I looked in front of the camera. They said this could be you in a few years.”

Until then, Wilson has a lot more softball to play. Under-recruited out of high school, she’ll always feel like she has something to prove.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Wilson said. “I think it made me work harder and have a chip on my shoulder for a lot of my travel ball career. I knew I had potential. I wasn’t the best, but I thought I could be a Division I softball athlete. In due time, things did turn around.”

