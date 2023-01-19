 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baylor's Wilson named to preseason all-Big 12 softball team

  • 0
Baylor softball (copy)

Baylor centerfielder McKenzie Wilson was named preseason all-Big 12 after hitting .424 with 27 stolen bases last season.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor junior center fielder McKenzie Wilson was named to the preseason all-Big 12 softball team by the league's head coaches.

Wilson is coming off a first-team all-Big 12 sophomore season in which she hit .424 with three homers, five triples and 29 RBIs along with 27 stolen bases.

Defending national champion Oklahoma dominated the preseason all-Big 12 team with seven of the 12 selections, including pitcher Jordy Bahl, outfielder Jayda Coleman, utility player Alyssa Brito, infielder Tiare Jennings, utility player Haley Lee, infielder Grace Lyons and infielder Cydney Sanders.

The rest of the team includes Kansas utility player Olivia Bruno, Texas infielder Mia Scott, and Oklahoma State infielder Kiley Naomi and Oklahoma State pitcher Kelly Maxwell.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal knocked out of the Australian Open after suffering injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert