Baylor's Wilson named to preseason all-Big 12 softball team

Baylor junior center fielder McKenzie Wilson was named to the preseason all-Big 12 softball team by the league's head coaches.

Wilson is coming off a first-team all-Big 12 sophomore season in which she hit .424 with three homers, five triples and 29 RBIs along with 27 stolen bases.

Defending national champion Oklahoma dominated the preseason all-Big 12 team with seven of the 12 selections, including pitcher Jordy Bahl, outfielder Jayda Coleman, utility player Alyssa Brito, infielder Tiare Jennings, utility player Haley Lee, infielder Grace Lyons and infielder Cydney Sanders.

The rest of the team includes Kansas utility player Olivia Bruno, Texas infielder Mia Scott, and Oklahoma State infielder Kiley Naomi and Oklahoma State pitcher Kelly Maxwell.