Bears a win away from first Big 12 title

Baylor has a chance to make history Saturday night at the notoriously toughest home court in the Big 12: Kansas’ Allen Fieldhouse.

The No. 2 Bears can capture their first Big 12 championship with a win over the No. 17 Jayhawks at 7 p.m.

Since 2004, Scott Drew’s teams had lost 12 straight games at Allen Fieldhouse before breaking through with a 67-55 win last season. A follow-up win would mean even more for the Bears (18-0, 10-0) since it would clinch their first conference title since winning the 1950 Southwest Conference championship.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, 16,300-seat Allen Fieldhouse will be limited to 2,500 fans. But the sight of five NCAA championship banners and Wilt Chamberlain’s jersey hanging from the rafters will allow the Bears to see the history they’re up against in their quest to hang a banner of their own.

“It’s always a great atmosphere in Kansas,” Drew said. “If it’s 10 percent, 15 percent, 20 percent, 25 percent, one thing I’ve learned is it doesn’t matter how few the crowd, they do still impact the game. So we’ve got to be ready to go on the road, and hopefully our legs are a little more under us than they were last game.”