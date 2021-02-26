Bears a win away from first Big 12 title

Baylor has a chance to make history Saturday night at the notoriously toughest home court in the Big 12: Kansas’ Allen Fieldhouse.
The No. 2 Bears can capture their first Big 12 championship with a win over the No. 17 Jayhawks at 7 p.m.
Since 2004, Scott Drew’s teams had lost 12 straight games at Allen Fieldhouse before breaking through with a 67-55 win last season. A follow-up win would mean even more for the Bears (18-0, 10-0) since it would clinch their first conference title since winning the 1950 Southwest Conference championship.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, 16,300-seat Allen Fieldhouse will be limited to 2,500 fans. But the sight of five NCAA championship banners and Wilt Chamberlain’s jersey hanging from the rafters will allow the Bears to see the history they’re up against in their quest to hang a banner of their own.
“It’s always a great atmosphere in Kansas,” Drew said. “If it’s 10 percent, 15 percent, 20 percent, 25 percent, one thing I’ve learned is it doesn’t matter how few the crowd, they do still impact the game. So we’ve got to be ready to go on the road, and hopefully our legs are a little more under us than they were last game.”
If the Bears don’t beat the Jayhawks (17-8, 11-6), they’ll still have three more shots to clinch the Big 12 title as they travel to No. 10 West Virginia on Tuesday before finishing the regular season with home games against Oklahoma State on Thursday and No. 18 Texas Tech on March 7.
The Bears could already have the title clinched before facing the Jayhawks if second-place West Virginia (9-4) loses to Kansas State at 4 p.m. Saturday in Morgantown.
Baylor hopes winning the Big 12 is the first step before greater success in the NCAA tournament after last year’s tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I think the big thing is winning the conference championship was a goal, but it’s not the end goal,” Drew said. “We’ve got March Madness coming up and a chance to do some things there that we haven’t done in the school’s history in quite some time. The Big 12 regular season and the conference tournament are not the end of it.”
Due to COVID-19-related cancellations, the Bears will only play a maximum of 14 Big 12 games instead of the originally scheduled 18. But the Bears would have rather played the entire schedule.
“We’ve got 365 days in a year and you play 40 basketball games max in college basketball,” said Baylor guard MaCio Teague.
“So missing out on a few games just isn’t ideal for us. We want to play as many games as we can.”
Playing their first game in three weeks due to a COVID-19 pause, the Bears looked rusty Tuesday against Iowa State as they trailed by 17 points midway through the first half before rallying for a 77-72 win behind Adam Flagler’s season-high 22 points at the Ferrell Center.
Playing without energetic forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, Mark Vital came up big with 15 rebounds and three blocked shots. Drew didn’t comment on whether Tchamwa Tchatchoua would be available for the Kansas game, saying any unavailable players would be announced an hour before game time as has been the policy this season.
The Bears know they can’t afford to fall into a huge hole against the Jayhawks, who had won five straight games before Tuesday’s 75-72 overtime loss to No. 14 Texas in Austin.
“We’ll be prepared Saturday.” Teague said. “I feel like it’s a process. Playing in a game is way different than practice five-on-five. No matter how hard the workout is, how much you get up and down the floor, simulating a game is really hard to do.”
The Bears knocked off the Jayhawks, 77-69, on Jan. 18 at the Ferrell Center as Jared Butler buried seven of nine 3-pointers to break loose for 30 points while collecting eight assists.
But Baylor expects to see a more cohesive Kansas team in the rematch as players have settled into their roles.
The Jayhawks feature one of the most balanced teams in the Big 12 with five players averaging double-figure scoring, led by guard Ochai Agbaji with 13.8 points per game, forward David McCormack with 13.0, forward Jalen Wilson with 12.8, guard Christian Braun with 10.3 and guard Marcus Garrett with 10.0.
“Like any good team, you continue to get better throughout the year, and they’ve gotten better throughout the year,” Drew said. “Their offense is crisper, they’re getting good high-percentage shots. I think some of their players have stepped up their efficiency and their play, and then the big thing on the defensive end they’ve really improved and locked in, and have not had as many breakdowns communication-wise, scheme-wise.”