Bears anxious to finally play

They know their college football careers are only a small window in their lives, so every game is precious.
The Baylor football players have waited, waited, and waited to play their first game.
The Sept. 6 season opener against Ole Miss at NRG Stadium in Houston was canceled after the SEC announced it would play a conference-only schedule. Then the Sept. 12 game at McLane Stadium was canceled due to a reported 38 Louisiana Tech players testing positive for COVID-19.
Less than 24 hours before their Sept. 19 kickoff against Houston, the Bears hit the coronavirus trifecta when positive tests and contact tracing in a position group led to the game being postponed indefinitely.
“It kind of hurt the team when we found out we weren’t playing the day before the game,” said Baylor junior receiver Tyquan Thornton. “It took me about a day to get over it. We’ve got Kansas now, so we’re preparing for this game.”
The Bears are optimistic their positive COVID-19 test numbers will be low enough to play the Jayhawks at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium.
As the Baylor players have learned, nothing is certain in the age of coronavirus. Yet they’ve remained positive each week that they can play even as games have repeatedly been canceled.
“We’ve put that (Houston postponement) behind us and we’re really looking forward to playing Kansas this weekend,” said Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer. “Initially, we were a little disappointed last week, but we’ve moved on from that and we’re ready to go this week. I think we’ve put in a lot of good work the past few months and as a whole we’re ready to go.”
The Big 12 requires 53 players to be available for each team for games, including a minimum of seven offensive linemen, four interior defensive linemen and one quarterback.
Though positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing have led to quarantines for some players, Brewer said the Bears have managed to keep their focus during practice.
“It’s definitely been a little weird here and there,” Brewer said. “But as you get going, it kind of becomes normal. I think we’ve done a good job of adapting to different things that have been thrown at us and just finding a way to push through that and make sure we get what we want out of practice.”
After last Saturday’s game against Houston was called off, the Bears returned for a spirited practice on Sunday with hopes of finally getting to play their first game this weekend.
“Day by day, we have that mindset that we have to control what we can control,” Thornton said. “So we come in every week to put that work in, not thinking that we might not play. We have our heads on straight, thinking we will have a game, so that’s how we prepare every week.”
When the Bears face the Jayhawks, they’ll find out what it’s like to play before a limited home crowd of no more than 11,250 fans since McLane Stadium will be capped at 25 percent capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“We don’t care if there’s just 10 people in the stands because every time we practice at McLane we practice with no fans, so it won’t be anything different than we’ve been through,” Thornton said. “I feel like as a unit, we’ll have to bring that energy.”
Baylor will be in a much different situation Saturday compared to last season when they played the Jayhawks. The Bears were headed to the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma when they met Kansas in the last regular season game on Nov. 30 in Lawrence.
With the Bears’ offense piling up 507 yards and the defense holding the Jayhawks to 280 yards, Baylor romped to a 61-6 win to improve to 11-1. In veteran coach Les Miles’ first season, the Jayhawks finished 3-8 overall and 1-8 in the Big 12.
The Jayhawks opened this season with a dismal 38-23 home loss to Coastal Carolina on Sept. 12. Three turnovers played a role in Kansas’ second loss to Coastal Carolina in the last two years.
But Brewer is preparing for a solid challenge against the Jayhawks’ defense.
“They’re a physical defense that flies around and plays with a lot of effort,” Brewer said. “I think that’s one thing that stands out is the intensity they play with on that side of the ball. We’re going to have to bring a lot of energy on offense. From what I’ve seen from their defense, they make a lot of plays.”
The Bears are a mystery team under first-year coach Dave Aranda since they haven’t played yet and opponents haven't seen their offensive and defensive schemes.
Brewer has quickly picked up offensive coordinator Larry Fedora’s up-tempo scheme, and his teammates have been impressed with his progress as he enters the opening game of his senior year.
“I’m seeing a smarter quarterback,” Thornton said. “In this new offense that we’re in, I see someone that’s taking good care of the ball. With him learning the game and being a vet now, just knowing what to do with the ball and his arm being stronger, I see Charlie having a great season this year.”
