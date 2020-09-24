Bears anxious to finally play

“We’ve put that (Houston postponement) behind us and we’re really looking forward to playing Kansas this weekend,” said Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer. “Initially, we were a little disappointed last week, but we’ve moved on from that and we’re ready to go this week. I think we’ve put in a lot of good work the past few months and as a whole we’re ready to go.”

The Big 12 requires 53 players to be available for each team for games, including a minimum of seven offensive linemen, four interior defensive linemen and one quarterback.

Though positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing have led to quarantines for some players, Brewer said the Bears have managed to keep their focus during practice.

“It’s definitely been a little weird here and there,” Brewer said. “But as you get going, it kind of becomes normal. I think we’ve done a good job of adapting to different things that have been thrown at us and just finding a way to push through that and make sure we get what we want out of practice.”

After last Saturday’s game against Houston was called off, the Bears returned for a spirited practice on Sunday with hopes of finally getting to play their first game this weekend.