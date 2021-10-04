Bears are back: Drew's squad ready to defend Baylor's national title

A national championship logo graces Baylor’s practice gym and the players have received their rings from April’s crowning moment in Indianapolis.
But that monumental 2020-21 season is history now.
The unrivaled guard trio of Davion Mitchell, Jared Butler and MaCio Teague is gone to the NBA while defensive specialist Mark Vital is trying to make the NFL as a tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs.
“We’re kind of past that right now, I feel like that’s for the fans to soak in,” said Baylor sophomore guard LJ Cryer. “Right now we’re on another mission.”
It’s up to the returning players and newcomers on this year’s team to carve out their own legacy.
Baylor coach Scott Drew and his players know they’ll be seen in a much different light after capturing their first national title. They began practice Monday, and once the season starts Nov. 12 with a date against Incarnate Word at the Ferrell Center, the Bears will wear a target as big as Texas.
“I think it’ll become real when we start playing games and you just see how excited everyone is to play against you,” Drew said. “I know being ranked No. 1 three out of the last five years, when you’re ranked No. 1 and you go into a venue, all of a sudden it’s their biggest crowd, their loudest crowd, their most intense crowd, and you know their guys are competing at a level that’s their ‘A’ game. Once we go and play our first couple games, we’ll get a much better sense of just how all year long you’re the defending national champs.”
Despite the loss of their top three scorers in Butler, Teague and Mitchell and their top rebounder in Vital, Baylor’s cupboard isn’t anywhere close to bare.
Guards Matthew Mayer and Adam Flagler are primed to step into starring roles after playing key minutes off the bench last year. Senior guard James Akinjo is set to make a major impact after transferring from Arizona where he was an all-Pac 12 guard after averaging 15.6 points and 5.4 assists while shooting 40.8 percent from 3-point range.
Senior center Flo Thamba, the only returning starter, and junior forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua both bring defensive prowess and have worked to improve their offensive repertoire.
“The good thing about this team is you’ve got enough returning players where you’ve got an identity and a culture, and they know how and what it takes to be successful,” Drew said. “At the same time, you have enough new players that you have excitement and energy because any time something’s new normally that excites everybody.”
The NCAA allows coaches to work individually with players before full preseason practice begins, so Drew and his staff already have a good idea what each player brings to the team.
During last year’s 28-2 national championship run, the Bears showed how phenomenal team chemistry and unselfishness can be transformative. Cryer is already seeing signs of those traits with this year’s squad.
“I feel like it’s going pretty smooth,” Cryer said. “All the guys really like each other. At the end of the day, we’re brothers and that just makes it 10 times easier. It’s really translating to the court because we have a lot of unselfish guys. We’re really looking forward to this year.”
The 6-8 Tchamwa Tchatchoua is excited about the depth of Baylor’s frontcourt with the 6-10 Thamba, 7-0 sophomore Zach Loveday, 6-9 redshirt freshman Dain Dainja, 6-8 sophomore Jordan Turner, 6-9 freshman Jeremy Sochan and 6-8 freshman Kendall Brown.
“To be honest, I really love the front court this year,” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. “It’s just as good as last year. The younger guys came in and had that competitive mindset. You got a guy like Dain (Dainja) who redshirted last year. You’ve got guys like Zach (Loveday) who gained some weight and got more physical. You got Flo who has improved his game and new guys like Jeremy (Sochan) and Kendall (Brown) who have made practices more competitive and they keep getting us better each and every day.”
With Mayer, Flagler and Cryer returning, Baylor’s backcourt will bring back considerable experience. But additions like Akinjo, freshman Langston Love and junior transfer Dale Bonner from Fairmont State will make the backcourt even stronger.
Cryer benefited from playing with Butler, Mitchell and Teague last year, and is now ready to take on a leadership role.
“The biggest thing I took from them was poise,” Cryer said. “They never seemed rattled at any point of the game. When things were going well, they never got too high. When things were going bad, they never got too low, so I plan on having the same poise this year and helping the younger guys with that too.”
Drew’s squads have annually played tough nonconference schedules to prepare for the Big 12 and to improve their NCAA tournament seeding.
This year will be no different with notable teams like Villanova, Oregon, Stanford and Alabama on the schedule, so the Bears will be tested from the start.
“With a veteran team that we’ve had, we knew when we lost, we knew how we would respond,” Drew said. “With a younger team, you know when you hit adversity, you’re going to have to respond the right way. And that’ll be something that we won’t know until we get into that situation.”