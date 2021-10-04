Bears are back: Drew's squad ready to defend Baylor's national title

A national championship logo graces Baylor’s practice gym and the players have received their rings from April’s crowning moment in Indianapolis.

But that monumental 2020-21 season is history now.

The unrivaled guard trio of Davion Mitchell, Jared Butler and MaCio Teague is gone to the NBA while defensive specialist Mark Vital is trying to make the NFL as a tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“We’re kind of past that right now, I feel like that’s for the fans to soak in,” said Baylor sophomore guard LJ Cryer. “Right now we’re on another mission.”

It’s up to the returning players and newcomers on this year’s team to carve out their own legacy.

Baylor coach Scott Drew and his players know they’ll be seen in a much different light after capturing their first national title. They began practice Monday, and once the season starts Nov. 12 with a date against Incarnate Word at the Ferrell Center, the Bears will wear a target as big as Texas.