Bears aware of target on their backs

Coming into last season, nobody circled Baylor as a must-win game. Except perhaps TCU, which always has it out for the Bears.

There was no reason for the Bears to be high on anybody’s radar following Dave Aranda’s 2-7 debut 2020 season. But that’s changed in a dramatic way.

Now the Bears are the Big 12 favorite for the first time. After last year’s Big 12 championship season that ended with a dominating 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, a lot of teams have Baylor circled on their calendars.

“Last year we took everybody by surprise,” said Baylor senior cornerback Mark Milton. “But this year it’s no surprise. It’s like every game is going to be their Super Bowl, so we kind of have to be on our P’s and Q’s every single week knowing that. But it’s not really any added on pressure. We have to pound the rock every day.”

The Bears began sculpting the 2022 season on a triple-digit Friday afternoon, alternating between the outdoor and indoor practice fields to get some respite from the scorching heat.

Aranda liked the energy his veteran team brought, and he also witnessed a new-found sense of confidence created by a 12-2 season.

“The enthusiasm when you start is going to be there,” Aranda said. “It’s mixed in with some wisdom and maybe some expectation, and we’re awfully grateful there’s some high standard in there too. It’s been a good mix that way. There was energy from start to finish. We were flying through stuff and executing stuff. For the first day, it was really good.”

During last year’s preseason camp, the Baylor players were certain that they wouldn’t repeat a two-win 2020 season that was constantly interrupted by COVID-19 postponements and cancellations.

They knew the talent they had on board and camaraderie they shared, and then went out and proved it by producing the best season in school history, finishing with an all-time best No. 5 ranking in the final Associated Press poll.

“Going from a COVID year, you could kind of see the sparks,” Milton said. “But in the off-season it was more like we know what we can be, so let’s go out and do it. We didn’t have any hiccups like we did in COVID. You just kind of take it day by day and don’t change anything you’re doing and trust the coaches because they know how to win. That’s a perfect recipe to win, and that’s what we did.”

But the Bears know they’ll have to be on top of their game even more this season with everyone coming after them.

“Coaches have reiterated we’re going to have a target on our back,” said Baylor sixth-year senior receiver Gavin Holmes. “We’re going to get everybody’s best every week. We got to go out there and prepare and be ready. We’ve got to out there with something to prove still. We all bought into Coach Aranda and I think that’s carried on to this year. We’ve got a tradition going.”

Aranda has also emphasized that Baylor’s schedule will be especially demanding with road trips to BYU, Iowa State, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Texas.

“We talk about running into a storm and we talk about the road games coming up,” Aranda said. “Our ability to take advantage of opportunities in practices is going to give us a chance during the season when the storms hit.”

The Bears feature a new starting quarterback in sophomore Blake Shapen and will have a bunch of running backs and receivers battling for significant playing time for the first time. Baylor also has to replace key defenders like All-America safety Jalen Pitre, all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard and big-play safety JT Woods, who were all selected in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft.

But a big reason the Bears were picked to win the Big 12 is because they return most of their linemen on both sides of the ball. Tackle Connor Galvin, center Jacob Gall, guard Grant Miller and tackle Khalil Keith all returned for their fifth seasons of eligibility on the offensive line.

“It’s nice because it’s not like we’re learning the first day,” said Galvin, who was named Big 12 offensive lineman of the year last season. “Everybody knows the words we’re saying, everybody knows the terms, everybody knows what the expectations are. It’s nice you’re not having to reinforce those.”

Baylor’s defensive line features all-Big 12 noseguard Siaki Ika, while Gabe Hall, TJ Franklin, Chidi Ogbonnaya and Cole Maxwell all bring a lot of experience. Additionally, former Midway star Jaxon Player joined the Bears in the spring after earning all-American Athletic Conference honors at Tulsa.

The two sides of the line love competing against each other in practice.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Galvin said. “We all work out together all summer and spring. “It’s veterans and we know how to practice. We know when not to crush each other and when to go hard.”

The Baylor veterans have made a point to welcome the freshmen and transfers into the fold. They know it’s going to take everybody competing at a high level to repeat as Big 12 champions.

“I was excited seeing a lot of young guys taking in all the new information,” Milton said. “They kind of soaked it up like a sponge. Seeing a lot of older guys step into leadership roles and take the guys under their wing and get the stuff done that Coach Aranda wants us to get done. So for the first day I was pretty pleased but we got a lot to work on. The first day I think was a win.”