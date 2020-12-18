Bears back for Kansas State road trip

Six days after Baylor was scheduled to play its Big 12 opener, the No. 2 Bears will finally do it for real when they face Kansas State in Manhattan on Saturday afternoon.

The Bears were juiced to play Texas last Sunday at the Ferrell Center before they paused team activities last Saturday due to COVID-19 protocol. Finally returning to practice Thursday, Baylor is anxious to face the Wildcats at 3 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.

With seven games already canceled or postponed, the Bears have dealt with their share of pandemic stress.

“It’s just hard,” said Baylor guard Jared Butler. “As a basketball player, you’re always in an on-edge type of mode. When you get a game canceled, it’s like you get out of that mode. It’s stop, start. You just try to refocus and try not to think about it and control what you can control.”

Citing student-athlete privacy, Baylor coach Scott Drew didn’t reveal whether any players would miss the Kansas State game. But he’s happy to be back coaching his team.