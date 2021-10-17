Bears back in polls at No. 20

The Bears aren’t just improving in all areas of the game, they’re becoming a more disciplined team. Heavily penalized in earlier games, the Bears committed no penalties against BYU.

“I think it's a good step,” Aranda said. “I think looking at sport as a way to master yourself. For any type of self-mastery, there has to be a craft that you work in. Your craft, especially in the heart of the craft, brings out that mastery of self, if you look at it like that.”

Heading into a bye week before the Oct. 30 game against Texas at McLane Stadium, Aranda and his staff will seek different areas to fine tune and continue to build relationships with the players.

“A greater connection with our players,” Aranda said. “A good-bad film session, here’s the things you’re doing well, here’s the things you can improve on. Just meeting with them, so they’re not over there thinking they did this and we’re over there thinking you did that. We’ll have our defense help with opponent self-scout, and vice versa. We’ll look at it and see if there’s things that protrude or stick out and have to be addressed. Then recruiting will be a big factor, so we’ll have guys on the road in high schools and at high school games. And the last piece will be opponents, that’ll be Texas, we’ll be starting on them.”