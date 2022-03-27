Bears bash Sooners in series-closing win, 16-9

NORMAN, Okla. — After a couple of rough days, Baylor’s baseball team bashed its way to a series-closing win over Oklahoma Sunday.

The Bears surged ahead after Oklahoma tied the game in the fifth, scoring nine runs in the final four innings on their way to a 16-8 victory at L. Dale Mitchell Park. That allowed Baylor (12-11 overall, 2-4 Big 12) to salvage a Sunday win for the second straight Big 12 series after previously dropping the first two games. The Bears followed the same pattern last weekend against TCU.

Ironically, Baylor actually outhit Oklahoma (14-8, 2-1) in all three games of the series, but the Bears were able to pocket only one win.

Tre Richardson kept up his recent torrid pace by going 4-for-4 with a home run, five runs scored and an RBI. Jared McKenzie also delivered a three-hit day with two doubles and two RBIs for the Bears. For the game, Baylor produced 14 hits, including seven of the extra-base variety.

The teams traded punches for the first five innings before the Bears made their finishing push to put the Sooners away.

Baylor scored three in the top of the first on a two-run double from McKenzie, who later scored himself on a wild pitch from OU starter Chazz Martinez.

The Sooners tagged Baylor starter Will Rigney for seven hits and seven runs over his 4.1 innings of work. They trimmed Baylor’s lead to 3-2 in the second inning on Justin Crooks’ solo home run and a BU error.

The Bears extended the lead to 5-2 with single runs in the third and fourth innings, but OU bounced right back with two more in the bottom of the fourth to pull within 5-4.

Even after Baylor put up two runs in the fifth to go up 7-4, the Sooners struck back in the bottom of the inning to tie the score.

In Baylor’s half of the fifth, the Bears got a leadoff home run from Richardson, his third of the year, matching last year’s 51-game total for the second baseman. The Bears kept punching and knocked Martinez out of the game. Then Harrison Caley welcomed reliever Carson Atwood with an RBI single for BU’s second run of the inning and seventh of the game.

The Sooners came back with a three-run bottom of the inning, knotting the score. Peyton Graham, the hero of OU’s Saturday win thanks to a walk-off grand slam in the ninth, connected for a two-run homer off Rigney. Later, Tanner Tredaway knocked an RBI single against Baylor reliever Cam Caley.

But Baylor was finally able to mostly subdue the OU thereafter, while the Bears just kept banging hits all over the ballpark. They also cashed in on five Oklahoma errors, including three in a five-run seventh-inning outburst.

The Bears closed the game with a three-run ninth, capitalizing on Chase Wehsener’s RBI single and Harrison Caley’s two-run single to right. Caley finished 2-for-5 with three RBIs.

His twin brother Cam Caley (1-0) notched the win, while Jake Jackson picked up his first save of the season with 3.1 strong innings of relief, limiting the Sooners to just two hits in that span.

Baylor will host UT-Arlington on Tuesday, and then take a brief detour from conference play next weekend when it welcomes East Tennessee State to Baylor Ballpark.