Baylor grabbed a 1-0 win on Sunday over UTSA to get back in the win column and wrap up their non-conference slate.

Senior forward Ashley Merrill drove in her seventh goal of the season to give the Bears (5-3-1) the win.

In the 19th minute, Natalie Vatter put a shot on goal to set up a corner for BU. Tyler Isgrig fed the kick to the back post and Merrill executed the header for the score.

Baylor had just three corners, all in the first half, while the Roadrunners picked up five but the Baylor defense was able to hold them off. The second half was physical and contentious, seeing four yellow cards. The Bears picked up 14 fouls during the game to UTSA’s nine.

Baylor was outshot 14-11 with BU getting just three shots versus UTSA’s nine in the second half but Makinzie Short grabbed a pair of saves in goal to keep the Roadrunners off the board. The win was Baylor’s fifth shutout of the season.

The Bears continue Big 12 play with a high-profile match against national No. 1 BYU at 7 p.m. Thursday before hosting currently undefeated Texas Tech at 1 p.m. Sunday.