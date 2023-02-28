Coming off a series loss to Duke that saw the Baylor baseball team swept and outscored 52-7, the Bears kick off a 14-game homestand when they host UTSA at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark.

Freshman right-hander Blake Rogers (0-0, 4.91 ERA) is set to make his first career start while the Roadrunners will send righty Drake Smith (0-0, 6.75 ERA) to the mound.

Baylor leads the all-time series over UTSA, 36-8, and has won each of the last three meetings. In their last matchup, the Bears walked it off 3-2 at Baylor Ballpark with a bases-loaded walk in 2022.

Despite the tough road trip to Durham, N.C., Baylor saw some positives out of the weekend with the return of junior righty and former Midway Panther Will Rigney. He pitched a scoreless inning on Friday and struck out two.

Baylor’s pitchers also lead the Big 12 with 80 strikeouts in the first 10 days of the season while sophomore Sunday starter Mason Marriott paces the conference with 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings.