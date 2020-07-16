Bears' Bernard picked for Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard has been named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team, as picked by media who cover the conference.
Bernard stepped in last year when Clay Johnston went down with injury and had a huge, breakout year. He led Baylor with 112 tackles to go along with 4.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, one interception and five quarterback hurries. He was honored as a second-team All-Big 12 player by both the Associated Press and the Big 12 coaches.
Bernard should be a leader for a Baylor defense that lost nine starters, including NFL picks James Lynch, Bravvion Roy and Johnston.
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was chosen as the Big 12’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills was picked as the top defender. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was chosen as the Preseason Newcomer of the Year.
2020 Preseason All-Big 12 football team
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State, RB, Jr., Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Darius Stills, West Virginia, DL, Sr., Fairmont, W.Va.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma, QB, 6-0, 199, R-Fr., Phoenix, Ariz.
OFFENSE
Pos. Player School Class Hometown
QB Sam Ehlinger^ Texas Sr. Austin, Texas
RB Pooka Williams Jr.* Kansas Jr. New Orleans, La.
RB Chuba Hubbard* Oklahoma State Jr. Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada (unanimous selection)
FB Nick Lenners* Kansas State Jr. Lincoln, Neb.
WR Andrew Parchment^ Kansas Sr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
WR Charleston Rambo Oklahoma Jr. Cedar Hill, Texas
WR Tylan Wallace# Oklahoma State Sr. Fort Worth, Texas (unanimous selection)
TE Charlie Kolar* Iowa State Jr. Norman, Okla.
OL Creed Humphrey* Oklahoma Jr. Shawnee, Okla.
OL Adrian Ealy# Oklahoma Jr. Gonzales, La.
OL Teven Jenkins^ Oklahoma State Sr. Topeka, Kan.
OL Samuel Cosmi# Texas Jr. Humble, Texas (unanimous selection)
OL Jack Anderson Texas Tech Jr. Frisco, Texas
PK Gabe Brkic# Oklahoma So. Chardon, Ohio
KR/PR Joshua Youngblood 1 Kansas State So. Tampa, Fla.
DEFENSE
Pos. Player School Class Hometown
DL JaQuan Bailey Iowa State Sr. Jacksonville, Fla.
DL Wyatt Hubert* Kansas State Jr. Topeka, Kan.
DL Ronnie Perkins# Oklahoma Jr. St. Louis, Mo.
DL Eli Howard# Texas Tech Sr. San Angelo, Texas
DL Darius Stills West Virginia Sr. Fairmont, W.Va.
LB Terrel Bernard# Baylor Jr. La Porte, Texas
LB Garret Wallow TCU Sr. New Orleans, La.
LB Joseph Ossai^ Texas Jr. Conroe, Texas
DB Greg Eisworth* Iowa State Sr. Grand Prairie, Texas
DB Kolby Harvell-Peel* Oklahoma State Jr. College Station, Texas
DB Trevon Moehrig* TCU Jr. Spring Branch, Texas
DB DShawn Jamison Texas Jr. Houston, Texas
DB Caden Sterns Texas Jr. Cibolo, Texas
P Austin McNamara* Texas Tech So. Gilbert, Ariz.
* — First Team selection in 2019.
# — Second Team selection in 2019.
^ — Honorable Mention in 2019
Players listed at each position alphabetically by school.