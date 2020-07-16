Bears' Bernard picked for Preseason All-Big 12 Team
Terrel Bernard

Baylor’s Terrel Bernard was a major playmaker in 2019, and has been chosen as a preseason all-conference selection at linebacker.

 Associated Press — Ron Jenkins, file

Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard has been named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team, as picked by media who cover the conference.

Bernard stepped in last year when Clay Johnston went down with injury and had a huge, breakout year. He led Baylor with 112 tackles to go along with 4.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, one interception and five quarterback hurries. He was honored as a second-team All-Big 12 player by both the Associated Press and the Big 12 coaches.

Bernard should be a leader for a Baylor defense that lost nine starters, including NFL picks James Lynch, Bravvion Roy and Johnston.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was chosen as the Big 12’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills was picked as the top defender. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was chosen as the Preseason Newcomer of the Year.

2020 Preseason All-Big 12 football team

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State, RB, Jr., Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Darius Stills, West Virginia, DL, Sr., Fairmont, W.Va.

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma, QB, 6-0, 199, R-Fr., Phoenix, Ariz.

OFFENSE

Pos. Player School Class Hometown

QB Sam Ehlinger^ Texas Sr. Austin, Texas

RB Pooka Williams Jr.* Kansas Jr. New Orleans, La.

RB Chuba Hubbard* Oklahoma State Jr. Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada (unanimous selection)

FB Nick Lenners* Kansas State Jr. Lincoln, Neb.

WR Andrew Parchment^ Kansas Sr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

WR Charleston Rambo Oklahoma Jr. Cedar Hill, Texas

WR Tylan Wallace# Oklahoma State Sr. Fort Worth, Texas (unanimous selection)

TE Charlie Kolar* Iowa State Jr. Norman, Okla.

OL Creed Humphrey* Oklahoma Jr. Shawnee, Okla.

OL Adrian Ealy# Oklahoma Jr. Gonzales, La.

OL Teven Jenkins^ Oklahoma State Sr. Topeka, Kan.

OL Samuel Cosmi# Texas Jr. Humble, Texas (unanimous selection)

OL Jack Anderson Texas Tech Jr. Frisco, Texas

PK Gabe Brkic# Oklahoma So. Chardon, Ohio

KR/PR Joshua Youngblood 1 Kansas State So. Tampa, Fla.

DEFENSE

Pos. Player School Class Hometown

DL JaQuan Bailey Iowa State Sr. Jacksonville, Fla.

DL Wyatt Hubert* Kansas State Jr. Topeka, Kan.

DL Ronnie Perkins# Oklahoma Jr. St. Louis, Mo.

DL Eli Howard# Texas Tech Sr. San Angelo, Texas

DL Darius Stills West Virginia Sr. Fairmont, W.Va.

LB Terrel Bernard# Baylor Jr. La Porte, Texas

LB Garret Wallow TCU Sr. New Orleans, La.

LB Joseph Ossai^ Texas Jr. Conroe, Texas

DB Greg Eisworth* Iowa State Sr. Grand Prairie, Texas

DB Kolby Harvell-Peel* Oklahoma State Jr. College Station, Texas

DB Trevon Moehrig* TCU Jr. Spring Branch, Texas

DB DShawn Jamison Texas Jr. Houston, Texas

DB Caden Sterns Texas Jr. Cibolo, Texas

P Austin McNamara* Texas Tech So. Gilbert, Ariz.

* — First Team selection in 2019.

# — Second Team selection in 2019.

^ — Honorable Mention in 2019

Players listed at each position alphabetically by school.

