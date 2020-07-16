Bears' Bernard picked for Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard has been named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team, as picked by media who cover the conference.

Bernard stepped in last year when Clay Johnston went down with injury and had a huge, breakout year. He led Baylor with 112 tackles to go along with 4.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, one interception and five quarterback hurries. He was honored as a second-team All-Big 12 player by both the Associated Press and the Big 12 coaches.

Bernard should be a leader for a Baylor defense that lost nine starters, including NFL picks James Lynch, Bravvion Roy and Johnston.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was chosen as the Big 12’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills was picked as the top defender. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was chosen as the Preseason Newcomer of the Year.

2020 Preseason All-Big 12 football team

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State, RB, Jr., Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Darius Stills, West Virginia, DL, Sr., Fairmont, W.Va.

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma, QB, 6-0, 199, R-Fr., Phoenix, Ariz.

OFFENSE

Pos. Player School Class Hometown

QB Sam Ehlinger^ Texas Sr. Austin, Texas

RB Pooka Williams Jr.* Kansas Jr. New Orleans, La.

RB Chuba Hubbard* Oklahoma State Jr. Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada (unanimous selection)

FB Nick Lenners* Kansas State Jr. Lincoln, Neb.