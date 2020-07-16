Bears' Bernard picked for Preseason All-Big 12
0 comments

Bears' Bernard picked for Preseason All-Big 12

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Terrel Bernard

Baylor’s Terrel Bernard was a major playmaker in 2019, and has been chosen as a preseason all-conference selection at linebacker.

 Associated Press — Ron Jenkins/

Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard has been named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team, as picked by media who cover the conference.

Bernard stepped in last year when Clay Johnston went down with injury and had a huge, breakout year. He led Baylor with 112 tackles to go along with 4.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, one interception and five quarterback hurries. He was honored as a second-team All-Big 12 player by both the Associated Press and the Big 12 coaches.

Bernard should be a leader for a Baylor defense that lost nine starters, including NFL picks James Lynch, Bravvion Roy and Johnston.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was chosen as the Big 12’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills was picked as the top defender. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was chosen as the Preseason Newcomer of the Year.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Trib sports writers talk Baylor and A&M with The Eagle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News