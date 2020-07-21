Bears' Bernard swimming in accolades

The preseason plaudits continue to roll in for Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard.
The junior star was added to the Nagurski Watch List on Tuesday. He’d already been included on the watch lists for the Bednarik and Butkus Awards. Bernard has also been recognized as a first-team preseason All-Big 12 linebacker by the media covering the conference, along with Athlon, Street and Smith’s and Lindy’s.
Bernard led Baylor in tackles with 112 in 2019 to go with five quarterback hurries, three fumble recoveries, one interception and 4.5 sacks. His 19 tackles against TCU were the most by a Baylor player since 2011.
Packers expect no more than 10,000-12,000 fans at home games
Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy says he expects the team’s home games this season will have no more than 10,000-12,000 fans, if spectators are allowed at all.
The Packers had announced two weeks ago that their 81,441-seat Lambeau Field would have a “significantly reduced” capacity this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Murphy revealed Tuesday the magnitude of that reduction while expressing optimism a season would be played.
“I think quite honestly when you see the numbers across the country, particularly in certain states, it does give you some pause,” Murphy said Tuesday. “But I do feel confident in the steps that we’ve taken, the protocols that we’re putting in place. I think our testing is going to be the most comprehensive of any sport. I feel confident that we’ll get the season in. Whether fans are in the stands, that’s an area where I have real question.”
Murphy was participating in a Zoom session with reporters to reveal the team’s revenues for the most recent fiscal year in advance of Thursday’s shareholders meeting for the NFL’s only publicly owned team.
