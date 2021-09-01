Bear's big moment: Patience pays off for Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon

“In the springtime, all of your effort and work kind of conclude in that game,” Aranda said. “And then in the fall, everything you’re doing kind of concludes with that second scrimmage. In both of those, Gerry was able to kind of be him. Under whatever stress or expectation comes with both of those events, he was able to kind of take it in stride and just do the stuff that he does.”

Outgoing and friendly, Bohanon relates easily to his teammates. Since Brewer’s departure to Utah, Bohanon has become more of a vocal leader on the team and makes a point of encouraging and communicating with his teammates.

That’s been important as the practices have gotten hotter during the sweltering August afternoons in Waco.

“He’s taken a really good leadership position throughout the offseason,” said Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle. “I think you probably saw that a little bit in the spring game and to the extent that you guys have watched fall practices. He’s done an unbelievable job of commanding the offense and communicating and bringing that group along. So I’m really excited for him to get the opportunity.”

Though Bohanon has mostly shown his running skills in game action, he believes he’ll have the discipline to carry out passing plays. But he will still use his legs as a weapon.