Baylor snuck in a game past the weather following an hour and 40 minute rain delay, but picked up a pretty loud 10-6 win over Oklahoma Thursday night at Baylor Ballpark.

Thirteen hits and three home runs propelled the Bears (11-19, 3-7) to a comeback over the Sooners (16-15, 2-5), despite three defensive errors, but solid pitching kept Baylor in game.

“I'm thankful we got it in,” said Bears head coach Mitch Thompson. “There's several things about tonight's game that really stand out. Number one is we pitched the ball well. Blake Helton gave us a really quality start.

"Second inning, he had some tough luck. We kicked the ball, we got a bad hop, we didn't make a play, a fielder's choice at the plate — different stuff that kind of just added up and all sudden you look up and they got four runs. But for him to come back out the next three innings and throw up three zeroes to get us five innings into the game, I thought was huge.”

That tough second inning wasn't enough to faze Helton, who threw five innings, giving up four runs, three earned, on five hits but ended his outing with six straight outs. Ethan Calder (2-0) earned the win out of the bullpen, tossing 2.1 innings of relief, giving up two runs, one earned, on two hits with a pair of strikeouts. Hambleton Oliver grabbed his second save of the season with a scoreless 1.2 inning outing and fanned a pair.

There were no walks given up on behalf of the Bears for the first time since the finale against Central Michigan earlier in the season.

Shortstop Kolby Branch had a perfect night at the plate, going 4-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs. Outfielders Cole Tremain (2-for-4) and Hunter Simmons (2-for-4) notched their first homers of the season to get the Bears the win and Walker Polk drove out his second pinch-hit bomb of the year.

“Going down 4-0, I feel like we just expected to win the entire game,” Tremain said. “Our pitching staff gave us a chance to win, and in that fifth inning we got some guys on and had some big at-bats.”

Oklahoma first baseman Sebastian Orduno led off the second with a double, driving one down the third base line past a diving Hunter Teplanszky. Catcher Easton Carmichael lined one to right, moving Orduno to third as Tremain aimed for home plate to keep him there.

Orduno beat the tag at home on a fielder’s choice roller into the shallow infield by left fielder Rocco Garza-Gongora, the result of a 10-pitch at-bat. A sac bunt by third baseman Wallace Clark advanced Carmichael and Garza-Gongora. A single by second baseman Jackson Nicklaus tipped past the up-stretched glove of John Ceccoli down the first baseline to score both runs. An error by the first baseman moved Nicklaus to second then designated hitter Kendall Pettis reached on another error to bring up the top of the order.

Anthony Mackenzie ground out to second, allowing Nicklaus to score unearned before Bryce Madron finally grounded out to end the half inning.

The Bears had to wait out for OU starter Braxton Douthit's departure before the bats sparked back to life. Baylor couldn't put together competitive at-bats in the first four innings against the righty, but after 83 pitches, two hits and five walks the Sooners opted for a pitching change.

Carson Pierce took over and was soon chased out after 15 pitches without an out, the Bears tying it up with a four-spot in the fifth.

Bergman singled down the middle as Nicklaus held on to the ball too long to make the throw. Then Posey drove one out through the left side for a single. A Teplanszky hit dropped into left field and Bergman beat the throw to third, bringing up Branch with no outs and the bases loaded.

The shortstop sent one out to the center field wall as John Spikerman got a bad read on the hit, allowing Branch to come up at third with a three-RBI triple. Simmons smoked a double to the warning track in left center to score Branch.

Carter Campbell replaced Pierce and got three-straight strikeouts to end the inning.

Calder took over in the sixth, putting up a pair of 1-2-3 innings.

For the first time since the 2021 season, Baylor mashed back-to-back homers, taking a three-run lead in the seventh.

Branch led off with a first-pitch single and avoided the double play on a groundout by Ceccoli. Tremain gave the Bears the go-ahead run with his homer, driving one out over the left-field corner. Walker Polk followed up with his second pinch hit home run of the season, watching it go over left field into the bushes.

“It felt good for sure,” Tremain said of his first homer. “It was the same pitcher that was in my previous at-bat and I noticed he was going to his change-up a lot. So I figured he'd go to it again because it worked the at-bat before and sure enough, he did, and I put a good swing on it, hit the ball hard.”

Oklahoma got two in the eighth to make it a one-run ballgame thanks to back-to-back doubles and an error. Calder managed to get a strikeout for the first out of the inning before Oliver came out of the bullpen to fan the next two batters.

Baylor broke it open with three runs in the eighth. With one out in the inning Teplanszky was hit by a pitch. Branch’s fourth hit of the night got away from Mackenzie at short to bring up Simmons who bashed his first home run of the season for the three-run homer, the third of the game.

A clean inning for Oliver in the ninth secured the win. The junior noted that Simmons' bomb contributed to the team's confidence in sealing the deal.

“You go in there trying to throw strikes, but definitely when he had that home run there's a little sense in the dugout that we got this and it's good to see him finally get his first one after he's been so close all year.”

Both squads are hoping to get game two in past the weather, with more rain in the forecast. Game two is slated for 6:30 p.m. Friday but should it be rained out, the squads plan for a Saturday doubleheader.