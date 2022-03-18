Bears blink first, Frogs pounce for 3-0 series-opening win

In a duel, one blink can prove fatal. That’s really all it took for Baylor.

TCU’s Riley Cornelio outdueled the Bears’ Tyler Thomas in a classic Friday night ace showdown, giving the 21st-ranked Frogs a 3-0 win in the Big 12 opener before a nice-sized crowd at Baylor Ballpark.

If coffee is for closers, then Friday is for starters, and both teams’ aces delivered. Thomas didn’t allow a run until the fifth, when TCU’s Tommy Sacco socked a solo home run to left. Cornelio, meanwhile, strung together eight scoreless frames in pushing the Frogs to the Game 1 victory.

“Tyler threw well, their guy threw well,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “They were able to get the hit, Sacco’s home run was a difference-maker. I thought our guys took some good at-bats early on. We were aggressive, he didn’t walk anybody, which was a really big deal for us. From that standpoint, they didn’t give us anything. We had to earn everything.”

TCU (13-4 overall, 1-0 Big 12) takes the early edge for the weekend and will make the Bears (9-8, 0-1) play chase in order to try to rally for the series win. For all its ups and downs, Baylor hasn’t dropped a weekend matchup since the opening series of the year against Maryland.

Cornelio (2-1) certainly earned the Player of the Game accolade from this one. The sophomore right-hander came in having allowed 13 runs in his 20.2 innings, though his other peripheral numbers were strong. Baylor couldn’t touch him, as he allowed only two hits in his eight innings of work while striking out seven and walking one.

Then aptly-named TCU sophomore left-hander River Ridings closed out the win with a scoreless ninth, featuring only a little ripple when he plunked BU’s Jared McKenzie with a pitch after getting the first two outs. But Ridings recovered to get Kyle Nevin to ground out to third to seal the road win for the Frogs and his fifth save of the season.

If you Google search “tough-luck loser,” the search engine very well may deliver a Friday night photo of Baylor’s Thomas. The senior left-hander kept the Bears right in the game with the kind of gritty results he’s provided all season. Baylor’s defense helped him out with three double plays at his back, including a hustling one that made up for an error in the first inning.

TCU’s leadoff batter Elijah Nunez reached when Baylor second baseman Tre Richardson bobbled the ball trying to scoop up a slow grounder. Brayden Taylor followed with a single to put two aboard, but then BU third baseman Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo made a pretty pick going to his left on a ground ball headed for the hole. Oquendo tossed to second to get the lead runner before Richardson whirled a throw to first for the twin killing.

“They do a really good job up the middle. If it’s hit on the ground, it’s expected to be caught, that’s my expectations,” Rodriguez said. “Through practices they’ve had with me, they know if it’s hit on the ground you should have a lot of comfort knowing that the ball is going to be caught and thrown to the right spot. Having those guys turn a double play — three of them tonight — it’s a difference-maker. It really is.”

Eventually, Thomas blinked first, and the Frogs pounced. After he gave the Bears four sterling scoreless innings, TCU plated the first run of the game on Sacco’s second homer of the season.

The Frogs added to the lead in the seventh. Gray Rodgers singled and Sacco smoked a double to put two runners in scoring position with no outs, and send Thomas to the dugout. Chandler Freeman battled with the next batter Kurtis Byrne, but let a pitch skip wide to the backstop, allowing Rodgers to score to bring the TCU lead to 2-0.

The Frogs stretched the gap to 3-0 in the eighth when three-hole hitter David Bishop whacked a two-out RBI double to the gap in right.

Meanwhile, the Bears just couldn’t break through. Nearly everything they made contact with ended up falling into a Frog’s glove. McKenzie and Cardoza-Oquendo both swatted fly balls that died at the warning track, two of Cornelio’s 11 flyouts on the night.

Rodriguez said that in the postgame huddle, he told the guys to keep being aggressive and the hits will fall.

“I said, I don’t want to change anything. We talked about a brief hitting thing, but just keep having good approaches, throw strikes,” the coach said. “We’ve got to keep grinding out good swings, keep taking good at-bats. The only thing you want to change are getting hits, but you don’t have control over that sometimes. … Keep grinding on the things we have control over, and don’t worry about sometimes the outside influences and other results we have no control over.”

Game 2 of the series is slated for 3 p.m. Saturday.

