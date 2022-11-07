Bears blow away Mississippi Valley, 117-53, in Scream Game

Scott Drew dubbed Baylor’s season opener as the Scream Game.

With an estimated 6,000 elementary school kids screaming their lungs out for the 11 a.m. tipoff, the Bears kept fueling their high-pitched wailing as a variety of players scored all over the floor.

The No. 5 Bears’ depth and talent were on full display as six players scored in double figures in a 117-53 blowout of Mississippi Valley State on Monday at the Ferrell Center.

The Bears’ ears were still ringing during the postgame press conference, but they were thrilled to see such a big turnout of school children.

“It was exciting to have them out there,” said Baylor guard Adam Flagler. “We’re hoping to get them for more games. But the atmosphere was crazy, especially for an 11 a.m. game.”

Drew and his staff will use the early nonconference games to assess the Bears' playing rotation, and it’s obvious they’ve got a lot of choices.

Flagler showed his senior leadership by scoring a team-high 21 points as he hit four of six 3-pointers and collected eight assists. But he was excited to see his teammates contribute in a big way as LJ Cryer scored 16 points, Dale Bonner hit 14, and freshman Keyonte George, West Virginia transfer Jalen Bridges and redshirt freshman Langston Love scored 13 apiece.

“It’s huge and it’s going to come when we most need it when we’re on road trips and late in March Madness and wherever it may be,” Flagler said. “So you could just see a glimpse of how deep and unselfish of a team we are, and it showed today.”

Though George, the top-rated recruit in program history, hit just four of 13 field goals, he contributed in a lot of ways as he collected seven assists and six rebounds. George gave a hint of his all-around talent when the Bears played in the GLOBL Jam in Toronto in the summer.

“That’s something we were surprised by in Canada with Keyonte, I mean he had two 30-plus games, but he really passed the ball well,” Drew said. “You’re not going to make shots every night. The key is to take the right ones, and his shot selection has improved and will continue to improve. But his ability to get his teammates shots is something that’s tremendous.”

The Bears will face much stiffer competition than the Delta Devils, who went 2-26 last season. But they provided a glimpse of how dynamic their offense can be by shooting 51.4 percent overall while hitting 14 of 34 3-pointers and dishing out 27 assists with just nine turnovers.

With Flo Thamba collecting 10 rebounds and Love pulling down eight, the Bears controlled the boards by a 53-29 margin.

“Every coach in the country would take 27 assists and nine turnovers every day of the week, twice on Sunday,” Drew said. “This group has been unselfish in practice sharing the ball. We've got guys who are all capable scorers. One area that hasn’t been as good in scrimmages was the rebounding, and that’s what I was most excited to see today, just how we got better there.”

The Delta Devils hung around in the opening minutes as the Bears took a 16-10 lead. But after the Bears missed their first seven 3-pointers, they suddenly got hot and went on a 24-0 scoring run to ignite the rout.

With Flagler and Cryer each burying a pair of 3-pointers, the Bears quickly stretched their lead to 28-10. Cryer is feeling healthy again after missing 15 games last season due to stress fractures in his feet, and is glad to be back on the floor with his teammates.

“We always try to feed off each other,” Cryer said. “We try to put together what we call kills, which is three stops in a row, so we try to get as many of those as possible, and that leads to easy transition buckets and helps us get in the flow of the game."

Baylor’s surge continued as Bridges hit a pair of free throws before Bonner drilled a 3-pointer and George found Zach Loveday with a pass inside for a basket. Bonner finished off the run with another trey as the Bears opened up a 40-10 lead.

“When we recruited Dale, he was a 40 percent 3-point shooter, so last year he really improved and grew,” Drew said. “But the shooting didn’t translate, and it did in practice. I think now he’s relaxed, the game’s slowed down. He’s tremendous defensively, really moves it well, and that six-to-one assist-to-turnover ratio, I mean that’s what he does.”

Drew was also thrilled to see Love back on the floor after going down with an ACL injury that forced him to miss last season.

“Really excited to see how aggressive he was,” Drew said. “And I mean, he hadn’t been back long and it’s been a process. Langston’s really worked hard in the last month, completely different player. And I think in the next couple months, same thing, he’ll continue that upward, upward, upward swing.”

The Bears will be back in action at 7 p.m. Friday for a rematch against Norfolk State. Baylor opened the NCAA Tournament last season with an 85-49 win over the Spartans in Fort Worth.