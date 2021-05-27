Bears Boitan, doubles team fall in national semifinals

ORLANDO, Fla. — Baylor’s long and busy trip to the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championships came to an end on Thursday as Adrian Boitan and the team of Sven Lah and Constantin Frantzen lost in the singles and doubles brackets respectively.

Baylor advanced to the national championship match in the team bracket on Saturday before Florida prevailed, 4-1, for the national title. But the winning wasn’t over for the Bears.

Lah and Frantzen won three matches, including a victory over No. 2-seeded William Blumberg/Brian Cernoch in the quarterfinals.

But the third-seeded Tennessee team of Adam Walton/Pat Harper defeated the Baylor duo, 7-5, 6-4, on Thursday evening.

Walton and Harper also defeated Lah/Frantzen, 7-5, when the Bears faced Tennessee in the national semifinals on Friday. But Baylor bounced back and won the dual match, 4-2.

Earlier in the day, South Carolina’s Daniel Rodrigues ended Boitan’s impressive run through the singles bracket.

Boitan claimed a trio of three-set victories to forge ahead to the quarterfinals. Then he put away North Carolina’s William Blumberg in straight sets on Wednesday to reach the semifinals.