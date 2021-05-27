 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bears Boitan, doubles team fall in NCAA tennis semifinals
0 comments

Bears Boitan, doubles team fall in NCAA tennis semifinals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20210521 NCAA D1 Tennis Championships

Baylor’s Sven Lah and Constantin Frantzen advanced to the NCAA Men’s Doubles national semifinals before falling to Tennessee on Thursday.

 NCAA photo

ORLANDO, Fla. — Baylor’s long and busy trip to the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championships came to an end on Thursday as Adrian Boitan and the team of Sven Lah and Constantin Frantzen lost in the singles and doubles brackets respectively.

Baylor advanced to the national championship match in the team bracket on Saturday before Florida prevailed, 4-1, for the national title. But the winning wasn’t over for the Bears.

Lah and Frantzen won three matches, including a victory over No. 2-seeded William Blumberg/Brian Cernoch in the quarterfinals.

But the third-seeded Tennessee team of Adam Walton/Pat Harper defeated the Baylor duo, 7-5, 6-4, on Thursday evening.

Walton and Harper also defeated Lah/Frantzen, 7-5, when the Bears faced Tennessee in the national semifinals on Friday. But Baylor bounced back and won the dual match, 4-2.

Earlier in the day, South Carolina’s Daniel Rodrigues ended Boitan’s impressive run through the singles bracket.

Boitan claimed a trio of three-set victories to forge ahead to the quarterfinals. Then he put away North Carolina’s William Blumberg in straight sets on Wednesday to reach the semifinals.

But Rodriguez, the No. 2 seed in the men’s singles bracket, closed out a tough first set and then won Boitan,7-6 (7-1), 3-1, after Boitan retired due to fatigue. Boitan had played eight matches in eight days, including five three-setters.

Boitan was the first Baylor singles player to reach the national semifinals since Benedikt Dorsch in 2005.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expect NFL stadiums to be packed this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert