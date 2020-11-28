Bears boot Kansas State with last-second kick, 32-31

Brewer’s five-yard run to start the drive was originally ruled a fumble, but it was overruled after a review when the officials said his knee was down before the fumble.

Brewer hit Gavin Holmes for six yards, Tyquan Thornton for 10 and Ben Sims for 21 before finding Josh Fleeks for eight yards to the 19.

After Trestan Ebner picked up six yards when he hurdled a Kansas State defender, Baylor ran the clock down to four seconds before Mayers nailed the winning field goal.

Brewer had a tremendous all-around game as he finished 31 of 39 for 349 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 56 yards and two more scores on 23 carries.

The Bears played at home for the first time since Oct. 31 when they dropped a 33-23 decision to TCU.

Trailing 17-6 at halftime, the Bears grabbed the momentum to open the second half. Ebner got loose for 44 yards on a screen pass from Brewer to the 19. Brewer’s eight-yard pass to Thornton put Baylor eight yards closer to the goal.

The drive stalled when Brewer missed a third-down pass to Holmes, but the Bears cut Kansas State’s lead to 17-9 with 11:59 left in the third quarter.