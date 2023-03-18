There was no vacancy at the Hotel Marriott for the Wildcats as Baylor evened the series against Kansas State with an 8-4 win on Saturday behind a stellar start from sophomore Mason Marriott.

The righty gave up just one run on three hits and four walks while striking out six over six innings, a career-high in innings pitched and one strikeout away from tying his career-best. Marriott (1-2) threw 105 pitches, 61 of them for strikes to earn his first win of the season.

“Yesterday we gave them so much,” said Bears head coach Mitch Thompson, who earned his first Big 12 win. “I thought Mason handled himself really well out there today. He had to pitch. He had to trust his stuff and pitch, and he did that. I give our guys credit. We made some nice plays behind him too.”

Riding the confidence boost from Marriott’s start, Baylor (7-12, 1-1) put up 14 hits with left fielder Hunter Simmons going 4-for-5 with three RBIs and a run, catcher Cortlan Castle going 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, and second baseman Cole Posey coming through with a pair of doubles late in the game for three RBIs. Third baseman Hunter Teplanszky added a pair of hits and came home for two as well.

Wildcats starter Jackson Wentworth took the loss giving up two runs, both earned, on four hits and four walks with three strikeouts across four innings. Baylor junior Cole Stasio picked up his first save allowing just one hit in the final 1.2 innings of the game.

“It was nice to have the team all come together today,” Marriott said. “Hitters did an unbelievable job, Cortlan Castle had a really good game at the plate and behind it. Caught one of the best games I’ve had him catch for me. Me and Cort were both freshmen last year and he caught me a lot so it felt good to get this win with him.”

KSU got a run across in the top of the first, leading off with a walk to center fielder Brendan Jones who came in on an RBI single by catcher Raphael Pelletier.

The Bears responded in the bottom of the second when right fielder Gavin Brzozowski beat the throw at home plate on a single to right by Castle. A pair of hits and a walk loaded the bases for Baylor in the third before a walk to first baseman John Ceccoli brought Teplanszky in for a run.

Castle led off the bottom of the fourth with a single and scored on a hit by Simmons, who got caught in a rundown between first and second to end the inning.

After Marriott closed out his outing with a 1-2-3 top of the sixth, the Bears put up a three-spot in the bottom of the inning to distance themselves from K-State (13-6, 1-1).

Castle picked up another leadoff single and was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by centerfielder Caleb Bergman. The pond filled up thanks to back-to-back walks to shortstop Kolby Branch and Teplanszky, then Castle and Branch came home on a single by Simmons.

A ground-rule double by Posey that was just shy of clearing the wall sent Teplanszky in for run No. 3.

Grant Golomb took over for Marriott in the seventh and KSU was able to grab three runs off the junior righty on two hits and three walks over 1.1 innings.

Wildcats first baseman Roberto Pena led off the seventh with a walk and reached second on a muffed throw before scoring on a single by left fielder Cole Johnson. Baylor turned a 4-6-3 double play to get out of the inning.

In the eighth, K-State earned two more walks as shortstop Nick Goodwin and right fielder Cage Rugely scored on a single by designated hitter Dom Hughes. Nine of 12 runs scored by the Cats on Friday and Saturday reached base on walks.

The Bears added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth as Simmons continued to hit the ball hard, driving a single to left. Brzozowski was then walked and Posey delivered another double to bring two runs in. The infielder tallied his fourth multi-hit game of the season following a slow start at the plate earlier in the year.

“For whatever reason I’m always a slow starter,” Posey said. “I don’t know why. That’s kind of been my college career. It kind of takes me a while to get going then I kind of find a groove, but adjustments are a big part of that.”

Stasio put the icing on the win with a 1-2-3 ninth, getting Jones to fly out to left and Johnson to ground out to short, with Branch making noteworthy barehanded grab and throw on the slow roll to beat the Wildcats outfielder to the bag. A three-pitch strikeout wrapped up the victory for the Bears.

The rubber match between Baylor and K-State is slated for 1 p.m. Sunday. Cam Caley (0-3) will have the start for the Bears while the Wildcats send German Fajardo (0-1) out for his team-leading sixth start.

“People are already down and out on the Bears and that’s not how the clubhouse is at all,” Posey said. “We know what we are and we know that we’re young, but we’re growing.”