Bears brace for frigid Armed Forces Bowl

FORT WORTH — Baylor won’t be headed to balmy Miami Beach for the Orange Bowl or sunny Southern California for the Rose Bowl.

Instead the Bears will play one of the coldest games in school history on Thursday night against Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl at 6:30 p.m. at TCU’s Amon Carter Stadium.

The temperature is expected to be 17 degrees at kickoff with a wind chill around zero. That would be bitterly cold by even Lambeau Field standards.

“This is the Who Wants it Most Bowl,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “We have to fully attack that and put our best effort. There have been games in all of our pasts with our players where you can’t feel your fingers anymore. You can’t say the words you want to say because your mouth doesn’t work anymore and toes are cold. Meanwhile there is a great opposing force coming at you unrelenting.”

Iowa native Dillon Doyle has been giving his teammates tips on how to deal with frigid weather.

“Layers are important and also like wearing latex gloves underneath your football gloves is important,” Doyle said. “And putting on Vaseline. That’s something I learned from NFL players that if you’re not going to wear sleeves you have to put Vaseline on your arms to keep the heat in.”

A zero-degree wind chill is something even Doyle isn’t used to experiencing. But the senior linebacker still has his pride.

“I don’t think my ego can handle wearing sleeves,” Doyle said. “I’m not going to wear sleeves tomorrow regardless of the temperature.”

Since they’re based in Colorado Springs, the weather will likely favor the Falcons, who can record their second straight 10-3 season with a win over the 6-6 Bears.

Air Force’s style of play is also perfectly made for extreme cold since the Falcons lead the nation with 330.9 yards rushing per game and rarely throw the ball.

The Baylor defense will try to find ways to stop the Falcons from plowing up yardage while keeping the clock rolling. Brad Roberts leads the Falcons with 1,612 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns while John Lee Eldridge III has rushed for 701 yards and four scores and quarterback Haaziq Daniels has picked up 614 yards and seven scores.

Since most college teams use a fast-tempo, pass-oriented attack, facing Air Force’s triple-option offense will be a challenge.

“We don’t have a lot of experience with it,” Aranda said. “When I was at Hawaii we played Army, Navy and played various other teams. We are just trying to study with what other people are doing and studying what others are doing.”

Aranda has taken over defensive coaching responsibilities after dismissing defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, who was recently hired at Auburn.

“He’s super detailed,” Doyle said. “It’s a real joy to learn from him and his knowledge and his skill set. Obviously, it’s a transition because he’s a different style coach. All the analogies he gives you guys in the media, he gives probably three-fold in position meetings.”

The Bears will be without all-Big 12 noseguard Siaki Ika and cornerback Mark Milton, who both opted out of the bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft.

“It will be an adjustment,” Doyle said. “Speaking to Mark, the corners aren’t as involved in this game because it’s a very, very run-heavy offense just by the nature of it. So I guess that will hurt us a little less. Obviously, Apu (Ika) is a big loss. But I’m really excited for Apu and I think he’s already moved on to starting training for the combine and the draft and all that.”

While the Bears feature a much more balanced attack, they’ve shown the capability of controlling games with their rushing attack.

The Bears are averaging 194.1 yards rushing per game as freshman Richard Reese has piled up 962 yards and 14 touchdowns, Craig Williams has picked up 532 yards and four scores and Qualan Jones has rushed for 448 yards and seven touchdowns.

Though the Falcons won’t put the biggest or most athletic defense on the field, they lead the nation by allowing just 256.4 yards per game while ranking third in the country in scoring defense by allowing 13.25 points.

“We see a very fundamentally sound team,” said Baylor tight end Ben Sims. “They do their assignment every single play. There's not a lot of busts. You can expect them to be where you think they’re going to be. We have to limit our mistakes in order to hopefully beat these guys.”

Though this has been a disappointing season for the Bears after winning last year’s Big 12 championship and taking a 21-7 win in the Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss, they’d like to finish on a high note following three straight losses to end the regular season.

“I think the biggest thing about a bowl game is that's what you carry into your offseason,” Sims said. “So winning your bowl game means a whole bunch. We talked about last year with the Sugar Bowl, how important that would be to finish off that season with a win. And then going into this bowl season, how important it would be to not only finish with a win, but to finish with a winning record.”