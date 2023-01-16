Bears brace for tough test in Lubbock

Baylor knows a trip to Texas Tech’s United Supermarkets Arena is never easy, and it might be harder than ever against a Texas Tech team desperate for its first Big 12 win.

But the Bears will carry a little more confidence into Tuesday night’s 8 p.m. game in Lubbock following wins over West Virginia and Oklahoma State last week after an 0-3 Big 12 start.

After falling out of the Associated Press Top 25 last week following a 65-week run, the Bears (12-5, 2-3) jumped back in at No. 21 on Monday. Still the Bears have a long way to go to catch Kansas, now 5-0, to move into position for their third straight Big 12 title.

“Coaches always know how important confidence is and you can’t fake it,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “When you’re 0-fer in conference and not playing well, that affects you. When you’re winning and playing well, you just have a different swag and different attitude.”

In contrast, the Red Raiders (10-7) have dropped their first five Big 12 games to fall to the bottom of the standings with West Virginia. But Texas Tech hasn’t been far from rising near the top since it has lost four of five conference games by six points or less.

In Saturday’s game against Texas in Austin, the Red Raiders let a nine-point halftime lead slip away in a 72-70 loss.

“There are a lot of things we can build on,” said Texas Tech coach Mark Adams. “We still have too many turnovers and something we will emphasize. There are no easy games in this league. Last year was tough. It may be even tougher this year. We need to work on closing the gap and win games like this. We make a few less mistakes down the stretch and it could have been a different result."

After reaching the Sweet 16 in Adams’ first season as head coach, the Red Raiders have had to rebuild their lineup.

Forward Kevin Obanor is back and leading the Red Raiders with 15.4 points per game while averaging 6.3 rebounds. Oregon transfer guard De’Vion Harmon is averaging 12.5 points and a team-high 3.5 assists while freshman guard Pop Isaacs is averaging 11.9 points and shooting 40.6 percent from 3-point range.

Sophomore forward Daniel Batcho is averaging 10.4 points and a team-high 7.3 rebounds, and former Texas guard Jaylon Tyson is averaging 9.4 points and shooting 40.8 percent from 3-point range.

Utah Valley State transfer forward Fardaws Aimaq collected 12 points and five rebounds against Texas in his first game for the Red Raiders.

“They have a lot of newer guys as we do,” Drew said. “You have a higher ceiling, and sometimes it’s tough when you start out conference, and I think both of us face that at the same time.”

Drew’s squad is bracing for a physical game against the Red Raiders, who rank sixth in the league by allowing 65.5 points per game and third with a plus-4.1 rebounding edge. Baylor leads the Big 12 with a plus-5.5 rebounding margin but is last in defense by allowing 69.6 points per game.

“I mean everyone knows how good they are defensively,” Drew said. “Everyone knows how crazy the atmosphere is there. It’s hard to win on the road and we’re really going to have to be focused and prepared.”

In Saturday’s 74-58 home win over Oklahoma State, Baylor played its best defensive game thus far in the Big 12. The Bears limited the Cowboys to a 38.3 shooting percentage and seven of 33 3-pointers while dominating the boards by a 41-30 margin.

“Gradually our staff and our upperclassmen have done a really good job of buying in and trying to improve and make things more difficult, and bit by bit we’re getting there,” Drew said. “This league is so good that you can improve and not show up in the win-loss column. But we are doing the things required to give us a better chance to win now.”

The Bears got a strong performance from center Flo Thamba, who finished with 12 points and four rebounds against the Cowboys while hitting all six free throw attempts.

"I can tell you when a big like Flo goes six-for-six from the free throw line, those are huge because if you have an easy and get fouled, you go 0-for-2 or miss the front end of a one-and-one, it’s like you never got the ball into the paint," Drew said. "When you make them, it’s just a different feeling and it puts pressure on the defense. You can’t be successful with just an outside attack."