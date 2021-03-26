Bears brace for Villanova tournament vets

“We’ve got some young guys going up against some veteran studs,” Wright said. “It’s not just their talent but their basketball IQ is outstanding. That’s what happens when guys stay in college for a few years. They really learn the game. This is a really intelligent team as well as talented. But young guys like going up against the best, and they’re going to get their shot.”

The Wildcats had to adjust their lineup on the fly after all-Big East senior point guard Collin Gillespie went down with a season-ending knee injury March 3 against Creighton. Gillespie was Villanova’s second-leading scorer with 14 points per game while recording a team-high 4.6 assists.

“There’s probably never been one guy since we’ve been here who has had such an impact on a team in that year,” Wright said. “Collin is our leader on the court, off the court, he played in the national championship game in 2018. It was devastating in how bad we felt for him. We were all just so comfortable in him leading the way for us in everything we did.”

After beating Creighton to secure the Big East title, the Wildcats quickly felt Gillespie’s absence as they closed the regular season with a 54-52 loss to Providence before dropping a 72-71 decision to Georgetown in the Big East tournament.