Bears brace for Villanova tournament vets

INDIANAPOLIS – Baylor showed why it’s the No. 1 seed in the South region by blasting past No. 16 Hartford and No. 9 Wisconsin by double-digit margins in the first two games of the NCAA tournament.
But No. 5 Villanova presents a much greater, multi-layered challenge in the Sweet 16.
The Wildcats not only began the year ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press poll, they also own a pedigree that trumps any other team in the NCAA tournament in recent history with national championships in 2016 and 2018 under coach Jay Wright.
“Coach Wright has a great culture,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “They’re extremely disciplined. They don’t turn the ball over. They take great shots, they play the right way, they share the ball. Defensively, they’re rock solid. Loose balls, you’re always seeing two or three players diving on the floor for them. You know you have to beat them, they’re not going to beat themselves.”
The Bears (24-2) will play at Hinkle Fieldhouse for the second straight game when they face the Wildcats (18-6) at 4:15 p.m. Saturday. The winner advances to Monday’s Elite Eight against the winner of Saturday’s 6:25 p.m. game between No. 3 Arkansas and No. 15 Oral Roberts.
Wright has a great deal of respect for the Bears, knowing that containing the starting guard trio of first-team All-American Jared Butler, third-team All-American Davion Mitchell and fifth-year senior MaCio Teague will be one of the Wildcats biggest challenges all season.
“We’ve got some young guys going up against some veteran studs,” Wright said. “It’s not just their talent but their basketball IQ is outstanding. That’s what happens when guys stay in college for a few years. They really learn the game. This is a really intelligent team as well as talented. But young guys like going up against the best, and they’re going to get their shot.”
The Wildcats had to adjust their lineup on the fly after all-Big East senior point guard Collin Gillespie went down with a season-ending knee injury March 3 against Creighton. Gillespie was Villanova’s second-leading scorer with 14 points per game while recording a team-high 4.6 assists.
“There’s probably never been one guy since we’ve been here who has had such an impact on a team in that year,” Wright said. “Collin is our leader on the court, off the court, he played in the national championship game in 2018. It was devastating in how bad we felt for him. We were all just so comfortable in him leading the way for us in everything we did.”
After beating Creighton to secure the Big East title, the Wildcats quickly felt Gillespie’s absence as they closed the regular season with a 54-52 loss to Providence before dropping a 72-71 decision to Georgetown in the Big East tournament.
But Villanova has rebounded with a 73-63 win over No. 12 seed Winthrop to open the NCAA tournament followed by an 84-61 win over No. 13 North Texas.
Sophomore guard Justin Moore has taken over many of the ballhandling duties as he’s averaged 15 points and 3.5 assists in the two NCAA tournament wins. But all-Big East forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has also assumed a greater ballhandling role as he’s averaged 20 points, 8.5 rebounds and six assists in the NCAA tournament.
“We saw (Robinson-Earl) a year ago and thought he was a great player then,” Drew said. “He’s improved now. There’s a reason he’s going to be in the NBA at some point when he chooses to go there. Guys with his size, athleticism and skill set don’t come around often. What impresses me the most, besides his ability to play inside and outside, is that he lets the game come to him. He doesn’t force a lot.”
The 6-9 Robinson-Earl leads the Wildcats for the season with 16 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while Moore is averaging 12.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and three assists, and 6-7 forward Jermaine Samuels is averaging 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds.
The Bears have been a more explosive offensive team this season by ranking fourth nationally with 83.8 points and leading the nation with a 41.5 3-point shooting percentage. Villanova is averaging 75.8 points and shooting 35.8 percent from 3-point range. Baylor has also been a more dependable rebounding team by averaging 4.3 more rebounds per game than opponents compared to Villanova’s 1.2 margin.
Like Drew said, the Wildcats rarely beat themselves as their 8.75 turnovers per game are the lowest in the nation. Baylor is averaging 12 turnovers per game.
A Baylor-Villanova matchup at the beginning of this season was wiped out when the Bears had to withdraw from the 2K Empire Classic in Uncasville, Conn., after Drew tested positive for COVID-19.
However, they have some familiarity since Baylor beat Villanova, 87-78, last season to win the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Nov. 24, 2019 in Conway, S.C. Butler collected 22 points and Teague 18 for the Bears while Gillespie scored 27 points and Robinson-Earl finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
“I think that definitely was a turning point for our season, winning that tournament, the three games in a row after we had just lost to Washington,” Teague said. “I feel like that just got our season rolling at a really high rate.”
BEAR FACTS -- Baylor guard Jared Butler was named one of five finalists for the Wooden Award which honors the top player in college basketball. He's joined by Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu, Iowa’s Luka Garza and Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert.