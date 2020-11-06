Bears bracing for surging Cyclones

Perhaps Iowa State was dismayed by the sight of an empty Jack Trice Stadium or maybe the Cyclones simply underestimated Louisiana.
But the Cyclones’ season opener was a train wreck as the Ragin’ Cajuns danced back home to Lafayette with a 31-14 win.
Since then the No. 17 Cyclones have looked like the team everybody expected by winning four of five Big 12 games heading into Saturday’s 6 p.m. date against Baylor in Ames.
The Cyclones (4-2) drew the nation’s attention with their 37-30 win over Oklahoma on Oct. 3 and have followed with wins over Texas Tech and Kansas. Their only loss in October was a 24-21 nail-biter against then-No. 6 Oklahoma State on Oct. 24 in Stillwater.
“This team’s got a strong identity,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “I think it’s a good lesson that when you know who you are and you play to your strengths, sometimes that’s so big you can’t even see the weaknesses. They’re a good illustration of it.”
Iowa State is tied with Kansas State for the Big 12 lead with a 4-1 record while Oklahoma State is a half-game behind at 3-1. The Cyclones appear to have a good pathway to the Big 12 championship game since they host Baylor, Kansas State and West Virginia and travel to Texas in their last four regular season games.
They’re headed in the opposite direction of the Bears (1-3), who are still trying to find their identity following consecutive losses to West Virginia, Texas and TCU.
A win over the Cyclones would be a season changer for the Bears, but they know how hard it will be to win in Ames even with COVID-19 restrictions limiting attendance to 25 percent.
The Cyclones feature one of the best quarterback-running back combos in the country. Veteran quarterback Brock Purdy has passed for 1,313 yards and seven touchdowns while Hall has 207 yards more than any other runner in the Big 12 with 901 yards and 11 touchdowns.
In last weekend’s 52-22 blowout of Kansas, Purdy threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns and Hall exploded for 185 yards rushing and a pair of scores.
“They’re really talented,” said Baylor linebacker-safety Jairon McVea. “We need to come with our best and make sure we’re sound at tackling with Breece. We know that Brock Purdy likes to pump-fake whenever he runs the ball. So we’re taking those cues and preparing well.”
In last week’s 33-23 loss to TCU, the Bears allowed 247 yards rushing and 5.6 yards per carry. Baylor had some uncharacteristically sloppy tackling after playing solid defense in the first three games.
After trailing 30-7 at halftime, the Bears looked much sharper in the second half as they allowed just three points.
“Coach Aranda always says execution breeds energy," McVea said. "So whenever we’re doing what we need to do, and everyone’s staying in the gaps, and everyone is sound on pass defense, that breeds energy. It’s always positive whenever you execute and bring that energy. We started to feel the momentum, and that really helped us in the second half of that game.”
The Bears are seeking a faster start, so they won’t have to play from behind like they have in all three losses.
Baylor’s offensive line will attempt to protect quarterback Charlie Brewer better after allowing five sacks against the Horned Frogs. Brewer will focus on passing the ball quicker and improving his accuracy after hitting 17 of 37 for 203 yards and a pair of touchdown passes to tight end Ben Sims.
“I think of getting the ball out quick, of having one to two progression reads — one, two, the ball’s out,” Aranda said. “I think those things to start it and get in a rhythm. What ties all of that in is tempo: starting faster and getting some positive yards and then getting into a tempo mode.”
Earlier in the week, Aranda said both starting running back John Lovett and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton are questionable for the game following injuries against TCU.
That could open the door for a pair of redshirt freshmen to continue to show what they can do. Craig “Sqwirl” Williams gave the Bears a spark against TCU as he broke away for a 32-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and finished with 82 yards on nine carries. Wide receiver Yusuf Terry contributed two catches for 43 yards against TCU.
“We can come out with a little more energy and a little more passion, so we can get going and not be playing from behind,” Williams said. “I see myself as more of a game changer. I prepare every week like I’m a starter, so when they call my name I’m ready to contribute to the team.”
