Bears bracing for surging Cyclones

The Bears are seeking a faster start, so they won’t have to play from behind like they have in all three losses.

Baylor’s offensive line will attempt to protect quarterback Charlie Brewer better after allowing five sacks against the Horned Frogs. Brewer will focus on passing the ball quicker and improving his accuracy after hitting 17 of 37 for 203 yards and a pair of touchdown passes to tight end Ben Sims.

“I think of getting the ball out quick, of having one to two progression reads — one, two, the ball’s out,” Aranda said. “I think those things to start it and get in a rhythm. What ties all of that in is tempo: starting faster and getting some positive yards and then getting into a tempo mode.”

Earlier in the week, Aranda said both starting running back John Lovett and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton are questionable for the game following injuries against TCU.

That could open the door for a pair of redshirt freshmen to continue to show what they can do. Craig “Sqwirl” Williams gave the Bears a spark against TCU as he broke away for a 32-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and finished with 82 yards on nine carries. Wide receiver Yusuf Terry contributed two catches for 43 yards against TCU.

“We can come out with a little more energy and a little more passion, so we can get going and not be playing from behind,” Williams said. “I see myself as more of a game changer. I prepare every week like I’m a starter, so when they call my name I’m ready to contribute to the team.”

