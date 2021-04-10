Bears building from ground up

“He’s still a young guy, still kind of learning the position, understanding the power he possesses and the way he needs to run,” Johnson said. “Not only with his demeanor but his approach every time he runs the ball, and what he can do to a defense. I think he’s approaching it with the right mentality with who he is and being that power back, a guy who can get you two hard yards. But Qualan also has the skill set to break a 40 or 50-yard run as well:

Williams possesses breakaway speed while Taye McWilliams has good size at 6-1 and 211 pounds. Jonah White is another big back at 6-0 and 220 pounds who revealed some good signs last season.

“I think it was great they got a little playing time last year,” Ebner said. “I think that was good for them. I can just see those guys coming to work every day and improving, pushing me, too. We push each other. I think everybody just comes with a “be-here” mindset, and they’re always locked in and getting better.”

Central to running game improvement will be whether the offensive line can become stronger and more forceful up front.