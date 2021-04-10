Bears building from ground up

Trestan Ebner can’t wait.
Returning for his fifth season at Baylor, Ebner is looking forward to playing in new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes’ balanced attack.
Whether the Bears will be as explosive as BYU’s Grimes-guided attack in 2020 remains to be seen. But there’s a good chance the running backs will have more room to run in the new wide zone offense.
“I feel like it opens up holes, and I can just use my speed to make plays,” Ebner said. “It just allows me to make one cut and get up to the second level and make my moves off the safety.”
There’s nowhere to go but up for the Bears’ rushing attack after ranking last in the Big 12 and 123 out of 127 NCAA Division I teams with 90.3 yards rushing per game in last year’s 2-7 season.
Due in large part to injuries, the Bears didn’t have a runner surpass 200 yards, as Craig “Sqwirl” Williams led the Bears with 197 yards. The Bears averaged a paltry 2.7 yards per carry and scored just eight touchdowns on the ground.
But Baylor running backs coach Justin “Juice” Johnson likes the progress he’s seen in spring drills and believes his group will be much more productive in the fall.
“Great energy, great edge,” Johnson said. “We’re constantly working on cleaning up execution, but everybody’s mental space to get there I think is in the right place. We’ve got great competition there. Everybody’s approaching it the right way.”
Ebner was an All-America kick returner last season as he led the Big 12 with a 32.2-yard kick return average after taking back his first two for touchdowns in the season opener against Kansas.
Ebner was also a valuable receiver out of the backfield with 26 catches for 299 yards and three touchdowns. But he wants to become a bigger part of the running game after making 50 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown last season.
“I decided to come back, first, so I could get my degree,” Ebner said. “And last season just left a bad taste in my mouth, going 2-7. I feel like our class coming in had more to offer, and we could leave Baylor on a better note. I know I made the right decision, I feel great.”
Johnson is glad to have Ebner’s veteran leadership and experience on the field to show the way for younger players.
“I think that was huge for the group, it was huge for the team,” Johnson said. “It was huge for him quite honestly. I think he felt like he still has stuff out there to prove. Anytime you get a player like that willing to come back, that’s a testament to Coach (Dave) Aranda and the program with him just wanting to be around it.”
While Ebner brings versatility to the backfield, Baylor features a potentially dynamic power back in 5-11, 230-pound sophomore Qualan Jones, who showed promise late last season.
“He’s still a young guy, still kind of learning the position, understanding the power he possesses and the way he needs to run,” Johnson said. “Not only with his demeanor but his approach every time he runs the ball, and what he can do to a defense. I think he’s approaching it with the right mentality with who he is and being that power back, a guy who can get you two hard yards. But Qualan also has the skill set to break a 40 or 50-yard run as well:
Williams possesses breakaway speed while Taye McWilliams has good size at 6-1 and 211 pounds. Jonah White is another big back at 6-0 and 220 pounds who revealed some good signs last season.
“I think it was great they got a little playing time last year,” Ebner said. “I think that was good for them. I can just see those guys coming to work every day and improving, pushing me, too. We push each other. I think everybody just comes with a “be-here” mindset, and they’re always locked in and getting better.”
Central to running game improvement will be whether the offensive line can become stronger and more forceful up front.
“We want to be known through O-line and D-line play,” Aranda said. “We’ve challenged our coaches and we’ve challenged our players for that to take place. I think the weight room is the start there. The edge that comes with added strength gain builds confidence.”
BEAR FACTS
Aranda was pleased with the productivity of Baylor's quarterbacks during Saturday’s scrimmage at McLane Stadium which was open to the public. Junior Gerry Bohanon and sophomore Jacob Zeno are the top contenders for the starting job while redshirt freshman Blake Shapen has shown considerable improvement.
“You were able to see some big play potential with Gerry and Zeno,” Aranda said. “I thought with Blake you saw some of his arm talent and creativity. This is a good first step today. There are some things we can improve on for sure. Part of the evaluation is this is where it’s at, these are the cues, this is the area of improvement. Let’s see who can attack that and who can take others with them too.”