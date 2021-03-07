Bears bust out brooms, complete four-game dusting of Memphis

“I think going to play four games on a weekend and winning all four is really tough to do,” McKenzie said. “Beating anybody four times in a row is really hard to do. I think that we just pushed those first couple of weekends past us, we learned from them, and we’re starting to get the train rolling, which is exciting. There’s a lot of talent, the pitchers threw really well this weekend, and helped us out.”

Jacob Ashkinos (1-0) took the win for the Bears after relieving Kettler in the fifth. He struck out three of the five batters he faced.

Baylor’s next action is scheduled for Saturday in Baton Rouge, La. The Bears are slated to face UT-San Antonio and LSU in a doubleheader that day at LSU’s Alex Box Stadium. However, Rodriguez said that the schedule could change, as Baylor would ideally like to tweak things to play a traditional three-game, Friday-through-Sunday set.