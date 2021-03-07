Bears bust out brooms, complete four-game dusting of Memphis

It doesn’t matter how it arrives, a sweep is a sweep is a sweep. And when it’s a four-game sweep, even better.
Things grew far more interesting at the end than the Baylor baseball team wanted, but the Bears ultimately hung on for an 8-7 win over Memphis on Sunday at Baylor Ballpark. Baylor’s fingernail-gnawing victory capped off a four-game sweep of the visiting Tigers in the Bears’ first home weekend series of the season.
“I told our guys, anytime you can beat a team four times is really difficult,” Bears head coach Steve Rodriguez said. “You get to know their pitchers, you get to know their hitters, and the same thing. You’re having to make some adjustments on the fly, and especially (against) a team like Memphis, with the talent they have. It got dicey down the stretch, just because I think both teams were tired. It’s good for both teams to go through it.”
Baylor (7-4) was coming off a comfortable Saturday in which it won both ends of a doubleheader over the Tigers by a combined score of 29-4. And it appeared as though the Bears might tuck Sunday’s finale away in their back pocket too, as they built an 8-3 lead through seven innings.
But Memphis (4-5) wanted to try to take at least one win as a souvenir of its trip to Waco. The Tigers didn’t stop swinging, and they scored a run in the eighth to pull within 8-4 and set the stage for a frenetic final frame.
In that ninth inning, the Tigers greeted new pitcher Ryan Leckich rudely. Max Hildreth legged out an infield single on an 0-2 pitch from the Baylor reliever, and then Jaylen Wilbon was hit by a pitch to put two runners on base. Ian Biblioni followed by smoking a double down the left-field line, scoring Hildreth and Wilbon to cut the gap to 8-6. It wasn’t a save situation before, but suddenly the Bears needed their closer Luke Boyd to slap a sticky seal on the win.
Boyd delivered a clutch strikeout of Memphis slugger Hunter Goodman for the first out of the inning. Ben Brooks followed by stroking an RBI single up the middle to bring the score to 8-7 and send the go-ahead run into the batter’s box.
Boyd didn’t flinch, though, and induced a final 5-to-4-to-3 double play to close it out. It marked Boyd’s second save of the weekend and the season.
“It’s a good test, just in regards to a little bit of endurance and at the same time having to overcome some adversity down the stretch and not think they were just going to roll over,” Rodriguez said. “We had the meat of their order up and having to deal with some circumstances that we didn’t think we’d have to deal with. I think it was a good test for all of us, just knowing that our guys have the wherewithal to withstand something like that is a good sign.”
Fifth-year senior right-hander Hayden Kettler got the ball for the starting assignment for the first time in 364 days. Kettler’s 2021 debut had been delayed when he was suspended 10 games for a “violation of athletic department policies.”
Kettler opened with a pair of scoreless innings and ended up working into the fifth before handing off to the bullpen. He gave up five hits and two runs in 4.2 innings while striking out five and walking a pair.
“It’s just great to get back out there,” Kettler said. “Obviously there’s some things I need to work on, as figured after coming off a yearlong pause. I’m just excited that we were able to go out there and get through four innings. I tried to get through five, but as I told Coach between innings, ‘I want to win the game more than anything.’ So whatever we need to do to put us in position to win the game, that’s all I care about.”
Baylor staked Kettler to an early lead, as the Bears scored in each of the first four innings. Baylor seized a 3-0 lead in the second after RBI singles from Chase Wehsener and Jared McKenzie.
In the top of the third, Goodman put a good swing on a Kettler offering and powered the ball over the right-field wall for a two-run home run, cutting the Bears’ lead to 3-2. But Baylor immediately bounced back with a two-run bottom of the third, then added two more in the fourth to open up a 7-2 advantage.
Baylor executed well offensively throughout their first home series, hitting .370 for the four game weekend. The Bears capped that off with a 14-hit outing Sunday, led by McKenzie (3-for-5, two runs), Davion Downey (2-for-4) and Tre Richardson (2-for-4.).
“I think going to play four games on a weekend and winning all four is really tough to do,” McKenzie said. “Beating anybody four times in a row is really hard to do. I think that we just pushed those first couple of weekends past us, we learned from them, and we’re starting to get the train rolling, which is exciting. There’s a lot of talent, the pitchers threw really well this weekend, and helped us out.”
Jacob Ashkinos (1-0) took the win for the Bears after relieving Kettler in the fifth. He struck out three of the five batters he faced.
Baylor’s next action is scheduled for Saturday in Baton Rouge, La. The Bears are slated to face UT-San Antonio and LSU in a doubleheader that day at LSU’s Alex Box Stadium. However, Rodriguez said that the schedule could change, as Baylor would ideally like to tweak things to play a traditional three-game, Friday-through-Sunday set.
“There’s some teams that are trying to figure out if they’re going to be able to play the next weekend, just based off of COVID protocols for that team or that league or that school,” Rodriguez said. “So some are cautiously optimistic, some are unsure, they have a new round of testing this week to find out where they are in regards to different programs. It seems like a lot of different things pop up Monday or Tuesday, just based off of everybody testing over the weekend. Bus rides, stuff like that. We’ll see how it goes.