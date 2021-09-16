Bears can't afford slip against Kansas

Bean has completed 58 percent of his passes for 352 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for a team-high 154 yards and two scores. The Bears had trouble containing Texas State quarterback Brady McBride outside of the pocket in the opener.

“He’s dangerous and fast,” Aranda said. “Some of the issues that came up against Texas State in our rush, and our lack of pass-rush integrity is a concern with him. We have to be much improved in that phase of both the coverage, the vision, the rush lens, and the rush integrity because he could be one of their stronger weapons.”

The Jayhawks’ defense ranks last in the Big 12 by allowing 31.5 points per game while Kansas' 361 yards allowed per game ranks ahead of only Texas.

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall hit 17 of 21 passes for 245 yards and two scores, and Reese White rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns against the Jayhawks last week.

The Bears have become accustomed to producing 100-yard rushers since they’ve had five of those performances in the first two games of the season after failing to record any last year.