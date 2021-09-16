Bears can't afford slip against Kansas

The onslaught is coming up fast and Baylor understands the importance of getting out of Lawrence with a win.
After the Bears face Kansas in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. road game, they’ve got games against Iowa State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia and BYU in consecutive weeks.
The Bears haven’t lost to the Jayhawks since 2007, the year Mark Mangino’s team finished 12-1 and won the Orange Bowl. Since then, the Bears have won 11 straight games against Kansas, including last year’s 47-14 blowout in Dave Aranda’s first game as Baylor’s coach.
Focus hasn’t been a problem for the Bears so far in wins over Texas State and Texas Southern. They don’t plan on overlooking the Jayhawks.
“One thing I would say for us is just keeping our heads down and working steady,” said Baylor offensive lineman Xavier Newman-Johnson. “We don’t listen to the media and stuff, it’s rat poison. We try not to focus on that.”
Former Buffalo coach Lance Leipold is Kansas’ fifth head coach since 2014 after he replaced Les Miles during the offseason. The Jayhawks have been in a constant state of rebuilding, and are coming off last week’s 49-22 loss to Coastal Carolina after they opened the season with a 17-14 win over South Dakota.
But Aranda has been impressed with the effort Kansas has played with, and believes North Texas transfer quarterback Jason Bean will be difficult to contain because he can make plays with his legs.
Bean has completed 58 percent of his passes for 352 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for a team-high 154 yards and two scores. The Bears had trouble containing Texas State quarterback Brady McBride outside of the pocket in the opener.
“He’s dangerous and fast,” Aranda said. “Some of the issues that came up against Texas State in our rush, and our lack of pass-rush integrity is a concern with him. We have to be much improved in that phase of both the coverage, the vision, the rush lens, and the rush integrity because he could be one of their stronger weapons.”
The Jayhawks’ defense ranks last in the Big 12 by allowing 31.5 points per game while Kansas' 361 yards allowed per game ranks ahead of only Texas.
Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall hit 17 of 21 passes for 245 yards and two scores, and Reese White rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns against the Jayhawks last week.
The Bears have become accustomed to producing 100-yard rushers since they’ve had five of those performances in the first two games of the season after failing to record any last year.
Both Trestan Ebner and Abram Smith have surpassed 100 yards on the ground in the first two games while Taye McWilliams added 102 yards on just six carries in last weekend’s 66-7 romp over Texas Southern.
Establishing the run has been the most prominent emphasis for Baylor’s offense and has taken the heat off first-year starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon, who has completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns. Bohanon has shown his mobility by running for a pair of touchdowns against Texas Southern.
“I think Gary's improved and his standards for himself are very high,” Aranda said. “Gary's got a really, really strong confidence. I think he is his worst and best self-critic. I think Gary's always going to push himself to excel and look for ways to improve.”
Bohanon’s top receiver has been senior Tyquan Thornton, who is off to a strong start by making 10 catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Last week, Bohanon found Thornton streaking downfield behind Texas Southern’s secondary for a 48-yard touchdown pass.
“Since Ty and I enrolled together my freshman year, we always got in a lot of extra work,” Bohanon said. “Now we’re really playing together in the game, so all the extra work in practice is paying off.”