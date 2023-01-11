Bears can't find the range, Cowgirls hand Baylor its first Big 12 defeat

It’s been unseasonably warm for January lately, but a cold front descended on Waco’s Ferrell Center on Wednesday night. It materialized in the form of Baylor’s 3-point shooting.

Baylor couldn’t buy a bucket from behind the arc much of the game, then found the range to shoot its way back. But some late misses and turnovers proved costly, as Oklahoma State seized a 70-65 win over the 18th-ranked Bears before a home crowd of 3,972.

“I think we just came in thinking we were that team,” Baylor senior point guard Jaden Owens said. “Coach Nicki (Collen) said that to us. We came in, we’ve had good wins on the road, at home, but we just came in a little too relaxed, forgetting that we had a target on our back.”

Oklahoma State (12-4, 2-2) was overheard shrieking in delight in its locker room after the game. Certainly the Cowgirls deserved to celebrate. They played a sagging zone defense and dared the Bears to shoot it from deep, and it worked. They also nailed big shots, none bigger than a 24-foot 3-pointer from Naomie Alnatas with 55.5 seconds to play that gave OSU a four-point lead and forced BU to play the foul game to stop the clock in the final minute of play.

Following a 3-0 start to the Big 12 that included consecutive road wins over Top 25 foes last week, Baylor coach Nicki Collen stressed the importance of not growing complacent to her team. Not sure that was the issue for the Bears (12-4 overall, 3-1 Big 12) in this one, as much as it was just an inability to put the “basket” in the game of basketball.

Baylor hit just 6 of 29 (20.7 percent) on its 3-pointers, many of those unguarded.

“I think that a lot of people say that we live and die by the 3,” Collen said. “I’m just telling you, if you watch basketball, it’s not true. We shoot, normally, 30 percent of our shots are 3s. That’s not even close to living and dying by the 3. I’m sure, we died by the 3 tonight, there’s some truth to that. But that’s not how we play. It’s not what we ask them to do. We ask them to take the shot that the defense gives them, and we ask that from players that are capable of making them.”

Collen was probably more frustrated with Baylor’s defensive lapses. She said that the Bears were slow in their rotations and showed a lack of communication and focus, which aided Oklahoma State’s upset bid.

“We played too cool,” Collen said.

Trailing 48-43 to enter the fourth quarter, the Bears finally began to find the range to get back into it. Sarah Andrews hit a pair of bombs, and then Ja’Mee Asberry sank one that tied the game at 52 with 6:27 to play.

But proving its mettle, Oklahoma State responded with an 8-0 run, capped by a steal and a breakaway layup from Taylen Collins. That gave the Cowgirls a 60-52 lead with four minutes to go.

Don’t look now, but Baylor made another run to get back in it. The Bears began to get more aggressive in taking the ball to the hoop and drew some fouls as a result. They scored six points in a row from the foul line, pulling within 60-58.

A couple of trips downcourt later, Asberry connected on a 3-point bomb that made the score 62-61, OSU, and the Baylor fans reached their rowdiest noise levels of the night.

But with 2:06 to go, Asberry drew a foul and went to the line for two free throws that could have either tied the game or given Baylor its first lead since 5-0 early in the game. She missed both shots, and a minute later Alnatas stuck the dagger in with her deep trey.

“That’s the ball game,” Collen said. “In a one-point game, you’ve got to make those shots. It shouldn’t be the game, but it was. I’m not trying to put more pressure on a kid, but in a game like this you’ve got to make those shots.”

Asberry, who came into the interview room holding a bag of ice on her hand, scored a team-high 19 points for the Bears on 6-of-16 shooting. But she admitted that she was frustrated much of the night by some early foul calls against her that made her alter her usual harassing on-the-ball defense.

“I feel like I’m an aggressive defender and I feel like I got taken out of the game early,” Asberry said. “I didn’t know what to do, because that’s me. I rarely foul, and I blame myself for this, because I rarely foul and I feel like I should have been smarter with what I was doing. But as a team, we need to take more pride in it. We need to block out, we need to be aggressive, also. But sometimes maybe I’m too aggressive when I’m guarding someone.

“It was really hard for me, honestly. I just felt like I couldn’t play my game, honestly.”

Coming off a gigantic scoring week in which she averaged 28.5 points in a pair of BU wins, Sarah Andrews was limited to 16 points on 4-of-16 from the floor, though she hit some big second-half shots and also added five assists and two steals. Owens had 10 and seven assists, Bella Fontleroy picked up 10 points off the bench, and Caitlin Bickle supplied eight points, 12 rebounds and five assists before fouling out with 15 seconds to go.

For Oklahoma State, Lior Garzon showed a nice shooting touch and finished with 18 points, while Alnatas picked up 17.

Fifty-five seconds into the game, Owens buried a 3-pointer on a kickout pass from Bickle following an offensive rebound. But that net-tickling beauty wasn’t a sign of things to come for the Bears, as it marked their only 3-point bucket of the first half.

OSU employed a zone defense and actually dared the Bears to shoot over the top of it. But despite getting plenty of good looks, including three wide-open shots from the corner from Asberry, Baylor failed to connect. They hit just 1-of-13 from outside the arc in the half, a paltry, practically unheard-of 7.7 percent.

“I didn’t like our 3s in the first half,” Collen said. “Ten of those 13 shots came without a paint touch. … When we get a paint touch, we make 3s.”

Meanwhile, the Cowgirls displayed a much sharper shooting touch. OSU hit 4 of 7 shots from deep in the first quarter, bouncing to a 19-15 lead. They maintained that edge through the second period, too. Baylor managed to stay close by getting some action going to the basket, including a Fontelroy runner and an Asberry cut and layin.

But OSU’s Terryn Milton dropped in a short jumper shortly before the half, lifting the Cowgirls to a 34-28 lead by the break.

Baylor will look to bounce back from its first Big 12 loss when it travels to West Virginia on Sunday.