Bears can't finish again in 24-23 loss to Tech

“I thought there were a lot of positives,” Aranda said. “They’re at their best when they put their foot on the ground and go north and south. I think there was some going east and west. But I thought for both of them (Jones and McWilliams), the most playing time they’ve ever had, their ability to attack, to help us in our effort was very good. It’s something to build upon.”

The Red Raiders scored first after their defense stopped Ebner for no gain on fourth-and-one at Baylor’s 41. After driving 29 yards, Garibay nailed a 48-yard field goal with 9:15 left in the first quarter.

But like last week’s 38-31 road loss to Iowa State, Pitre came through again as he perfectly read Bowman’s pass and returned it for a 26-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 7-3 lead with 55 seconds left in the first quarter. Against the Cyclones, Pitre returned a 30-yard interception for a score.

“That was a big play for us,” Aranda said. “I think there was some wait and see in terms of what was coming out of their offense, and the wind was a big factor in the game. At that time of the pick-six, it opened up some things.”

On Texas Tech’s next possession, Pitre came through again as he blitzed Colombi and nearly sacked him for a safety, but the play was ruled an incomplete pass.