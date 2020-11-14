Bears can't finish again in 24-23 loss to Tech

LUBBOCK – Stories about swirling, dusty winds blowing through West Texas aren’t just legend, they’re real.
But gusting 28 mph winds didn’t bother Texas Tech kicker Jonathan Garibay.
Taking over the kicking duties for the first time, Garibay nailed four field goals in the difficult conditions capped by his game-winning 25-yarder as time expired to lift the Red Raiders to a thrilling 24-23 win over Baylor on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Playing in Lubbock for the first time since 2008, Baylor did a lot of things right as it went to a ball control offense that featured redshirt freshman running back Qualan Jones rushing for 86 yards on 21 carries in his first start. Linebacker-safety Jalen Pitre returned an interception for a touchdown for the second straight week to spark the defense.
But the Bears’ offense failed to score in the fourth quarter and the defense couldn’t stop the Red Raiders from driving 79 yards in the final 2:14 to set up Garibay’s game-winning field goal to send Baylor to its fifth straight loss.
“We’ve been through a fair amount of adversity, and we added some more to our plate tonight,” said first-year Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “This was a game where I thought we played well enough to win. It’s disappointing that we couldn’t finish.”
It marked the second straight week that the Bears (1-5) failed to finish after playing well much of the game. In last week’s 38-31 loss to Iowa State in Ames, Charlie Brewer’s intercepted pass in the end zone sealed Baylor’s fate with 57 seconds remaining.
The Red Raiders (3-5, 2-5) closed the game with 12 fourth-quarter points after the Bears led 23-12 through three quarters.
“I think everybody’s disappointed with the outcome, that’s no secret,” said Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle. “But you take the good with the bad. You see some of the things that we’re improving on. We’ve put a lot of emphasis the last two weeks on starting fast and I think we’ve done that. The next part of that is finishing strong and that’s a step in the process.”
Garibay replaced struggling Trey Wolff this week as Texas Tech’s kicker, and hit a 48-yard field goal in the first quarter, a 28-yarder in the second quarter, and a 46-yarder to cut Baylor’s lead to 23-21 with 4:41 remaining in the game.
Baylor picked up a pair of first downs on its next possession, but was forced to punt after stalling at Texas Tech’s 44.
Issac Power’s punt put Texas Tech at its own 14 with 2:14 remaining, but the Red Raiders quickly got out of the hole when Alan Bowman hit KeSean Carter for 11 yards. Bowman threw a pass to running back SaRodorick Thompson along the left sideline, and he eluded a Baylor defender for 30 yards to Baylor’s 37.
After picking up another first down, Thompson made a sharp cut to his left and could have scored on a 22-yard run with 38 seconds remaining. But he slid down at the 7 after a 15-yard run in hopes that Garibay could kick the winning field goal with no time remaining and not give the ball back to Baylor’s offense.
His gamble paid off as Garibay kicked his 25-yard game-winning field goal.
After Bowman started the first four games, Henry Colombi has started the last four for the Red Raiders, including against Baylor. But Bowman played most of the second half and finished 14 of 23 for 181 yards to lead Texas Tech to the win.
“There was some more confidence with him I felt,” Aranda said. “I thought between the two, the difference is the ability when things are closing in around them for one (Bowman) to step up and make throws. I think that was the difference between the first and second halves.”
With senior running back John Lovett out for the second straight week with an injury and senior Trestan Ebner leaving the game early after experiencing muscle tightness, Baylor relied on Jones and freshman Taye McWilliams, who added 31 yards on six carries.
Brewer hit 17 of 26 passes for 153 yards with an interception and ran 16 times for 76 yards and a score. The Bears came in ranked last in the Big 12 with 88 yards rushing per game, but picked up 207 yards against the Red Raiders.
“I thought there were a lot of positives,” Aranda said. “They’re at their best when they put their foot on the ground and go north and south. I think there was some going east and west. But I thought for both of them (Jones and McWilliams), the most playing time they’ve ever had, their ability to attack, to help us in our effort was very good. It’s something to build upon.”
The Red Raiders scored first after their defense stopped Ebner for no gain on fourth-and-one at Baylor’s 41. After driving 29 yards, Garibay nailed a 48-yard field goal with 9:15 left in the first quarter.
But like last week’s 38-31 road loss to Iowa State, Pitre came through again as he perfectly read Bowman’s pass and returned it for a 26-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 7-3 lead with 55 seconds left in the first quarter. Against the Cyclones, Pitre returned a 30-yard interception for a score.
“That was a big play for us,” Aranda said. “I think there was some wait and see in terms of what was coming out of their offense, and the wind was a big factor in the game. At that time of the pick-six, it opened up some things.”
On Texas Tech’s next possession, Pitre came through again as he blitzed Colombi and nearly sacked him for a safety, but the play was ruled an incomplete pass.
The Bears put together a solid 14-play, 61-yard drive that stalled at the 5 when Brewer couldn’t find an open receiver and was stopped for no gain on third down. But John Mayers drilled a 22-yard field goal to give the Bears a 10-3 lead with 7:12 left in the second quarter.
The Red Raiders responded with a 15-play, 65-yard drive to Baylor’s 11 before Garibay hit a 28-yard field goal to cut Baylor’s lead to 10-6 with 1:12 left in the second quarter.
The Bears still had time to move into position to score as Brewer hit RJ Sneed for 24 yards to Texas Tech’s 36. After Brewer found Gavin Holmes for five yards, Mayers ended the first half with a 48-yard field goal as time expired as the Bears took a 13-6 edge.
Baylor’s defense was opportunistic again to start the third quarter when Doyle recovered Myles Price’s fumble at Iowa State’s 34.
After hitting Holmes for 17 yards, Brewer found a gap up the middle and scrambled for an eight-yard touchdown to push Baylor’s lead to 20-6 with 11:04 left in the third quarter.
But when Zech McPhearson intercepted Brewer’s pass and returned it to Baylor’s 36, the Red Raiders scored their first touchdown. Bowman hit Carter for 19 yards to set up Tahj Brooks’ one-yard touchdown run.
Josh Landry blocked Garibay’s PAT attempt as the Bears maintained a 20-12 lead.
Later in the third quarter, the Bears put together an impressive 12-play, 62-yard drive. The Red Raiders stopped the Bears from scoring as linebacker Colin Schooler stood up Brewer on a tackle at the 1 after a three-yard run on third down.
After a false start penalty against the Bears, Mayers hit a 23-yard field goal to push Baylor’s lead to 23-12 with 1:11 left in the third quarter.
But after Baylor couldn’t move on its next possession, Power’s short punt gave Texas Tech the ball at the Bears’ 41.
The Red Raiders took advantage of the short field as Bowman hit T.J. Vasher for 28 yards along the right sideline. After Pitre was called for interference against Vasher in the end zone, Brooks plunged for a two-yard touchdown with 11:48 remaining in the game.
The Red Raiders tried to move within three points, but Bowman’s pass failed on a two-point attempt to keep the score at 23-18.
The Bears will have next weekend off before hosting Kansas State on Nov. 28. After five straight losses, the Bears hope to break through for their first win since a season-opening 47-14 win over Kansas.
“They’ve all been difficult,” Aranda said. “I think just the combination of some things are things we have to fight and address, the ability for us to stay together and for us to focus on the things we can control and we can get better at. That is what’s allowed us to the point where we’re in these fights. We have to stay on track with that, but the focus needs to get better.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!