Bears can't finish off sweep, as Kansas walks it off in ninth, 3-2

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Looking for a clean sweep, the Baylor baseball team couldn’t locate its dustpan to finish off the job.

After the Bears’ Andy Thomas tied the game with a solo home run in the top of the ninth, Kansas responded to score the game-winner in the bottom of the ninth, beating the Bears, 3-2, at Hoglund Park on Sunday. The win by the Jayhawks (21-15 overall, 3-9 Big 12) averted Baylor’s attempt at a sweep, as the Bears won the first two games of the series on Saturday.

It marked the second straight weekend that Baylor went in to Sunday with a chance to finish off a sweep, only to be thwarted, as West Virginia pulled off the Sunday win last time.

The Bears trailed 2-1 heading to the do-or-die ninth, but Thomas made sure they wouldn’t go down without a fight. The senior catcher cranked the first pitch he saw from KU’s Jonah Ulane the other way, just to the left of the batter’s-eye wall in center field for a game-tying solo homer.

Baylor (24-12, 5-7) put two more runners on the bags in the inning, but couldn’t drive home the go-ahead run. Nevertheless, the Bears appeared to be in good shape to send the game into extra innings, especially with stingy closer Luke Boyd on the mound.