Bears can't finish off sweep, as Kansas walks it off in ninth, 3-2

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Looking for a clean sweep, the Baylor baseball team couldn’t locate its dustpan to finish off the job.
After the Bears’ Andy Thomas tied the game with a solo home run in the top of the ninth, Kansas responded to score the game-winner in the bottom of the ninth, beating the Bears, 3-2, at Hoglund Park on Sunday. The win by the Jayhawks (21-15 overall, 3-9 Big 12) averted Baylor’s attempt at a sweep, as the Bears won the first two games of the series on Saturday.
It marked the second straight weekend that Baylor went in to Sunday with a chance to finish off a sweep, only to be thwarted, as West Virginia pulled off the Sunday win last time.
The Bears trailed 2-1 heading to the do-or-die ninth, but Thomas made sure they wouldn’t go down without a fight. The senior catcher cranked the first pitch he saw from KU’s Jonah Ulane the other way, just to the left of the batter’s-eye wall in center field for a game-tying solo homer.
Baylor (24-12, 5-7) put two more runners on the bags in the inning, but couldn’t drive home the go-ahead run. Nevertheless, the Bears appeared to be in good shape to send the game into extra innings, especially with stingy closer Luke Boyd on the mound.
Kansas had other ideas. Dylan Ditzenberger led off the bottom of the ninth with a single against Boyd, then moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt. That gave the Jayhawks a chance to win it with a base hit, and Maui Ahuna delivered. The left-handed-hitting KU shortstop ripped a ball the other way toward the left field corner, and BU’s Kyle Nevin couldn’t come up with a diving catch, as Ahuna scooted home with the winning run.
It was a tough hitting day for the Bears, who finished with just five hits. They were unable to string consecutive knocks together all day, as KU pitcher Eli Davis limited the damage throughout his 6.2-inning starting stint. Davis gave up just three hits and one run, and was “effectively wild,” as the coaches tend to say, overcoming four walks and a hit-by-pitch. He struck out five.
Baylor struck first on the board in the fourth when Tre Richardson bagged a leadoff double. He eventually moved to third on a sacrifice bunt, then scored on Thomas’s groundout to first.
Hayden Kettler held Kansas at bay on the scoreboard until the sixth. In that inning, the Jayhawks tied up the score on a Skyler Messinger leadoff double and Tom Lichty’s subsequent single.
In the seventh, the Jayhawks used a two-out rally to take the lead, 2-1. Ahuna swatted a single and Messinger followed with a walk to chase reliever Logan Freeman from the game. Then pinch hitter Blaine Ray greeted new pitcher Ryan Leckich rudely, reaching out to poke a single into center to drive in the go-ahead run.
Ulane (2-0) overcame the Thomas home run in the ninth to register the win for the Jayhawks, who nevertheless remain alone in the Big 12 cellar. Boyd took the loss for Baylor, falling to 0-2.
Cade Currington, earning the start at DH for Antonio Valdez, who homered twice in two games on Saturday, pocketed two of Baylor’s five hits.