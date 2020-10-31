Bears can't overcome slow start in 33-23 loss to TCU

The Baylor players insisted they had tremendous practices during the week, but their work didn’t show most of the first half as the Horned Frogs (2-3, 2-2) opened up a 30-0 lead with 9:07 left in the second quarter.

Slow starts have plagued the Bears throughout the season.

“I think it’s been indicative so far this year, unfortunately, and it’s something we’ve attempted to address,” Aranda said. “Not well enough. I think we’re going to look at how early we’re getting to the stadium, we’re going to look at the time on our feet, we’re going to look at everything. I think we were looking at some more technical things. We need to expand that, and it’s certainly on me. So I’ll improve it.”

With Lovett wearing No. 27 and Ebner No. 41, both players were stripped of their single-digits jerseys. Lovett started the game but only ran once for three yards before going out with an upper body injury. Ebner finished with eight carries for 22 yards and four catches for 33 yards, and contributed to special teams with five kickoff returns for 149 yards.

But Baylor’s best rusher was redshirt freshman Craig “Sqwirl” Williams, who picked up 82 yards on nine carries and scored the Bears’ last touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 32-yard run.