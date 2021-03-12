Bears cash in Xavier's gifts with eighth-inning rally

Rodriguez said that it wasn’t necessary in the game plan to lay down a lot of bunts on this night. But he also wants his team to be ready to use the bunt when it’s available.

“We try to do that on purpose just to see what kind of defense they have, see if they’re able to defend it,” Rodriguez said. “If not, then we know we have something we can work with. Today was not really like, ‘Hey, we’re going to be bunting a lot today.’ What happened was that we were swinging the bats, couldn’t get a lot of hits and needed to change something up and throw a different look at their defense.”

In the fifth inning, Baylor stretched the lead to 2-0. Valdez reached when he sprayed a liner to right that Xavier’s Luke Franzoni misplayed, as the ball rolled to the fence for a three-run error. Valdez later scored when Wehsener unloaded a deep double off the George’s sign in the gap in right-center.

Baylor starter Tyler Thomas looked sharp yet again for the Bears. A week after tossing a career-high nine strikeouts in a win over Memphis, Thomas matched that effort against the Musketeers. He worked both sides of the plate with precision, and walked only one hitter in his six-inning stint.