Bears cash in Xavier's gifts with eighth-inning rally

Baseball isn’t philanthropy. In this game, it’s actually better to receive than to give.
Xavier gave the Bears opportunities with a few blunders afield and atop the mound, and Baylor didn’t mind taking advantage. The Bears capitalized with a four-run eighth inning to move ahead of the Musketeers for good and claim a 7-3 win in the series opener on Friday night at Baylor Ballpark.
“This shows the importance of the execution, which we stress so much. Just being able to get bunts down, being able to execute and being able to score runs,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “Sometimes you can score runs without getting hits. A hit batsman, a sac fly, whatever it is. I think it’s a good test for us.”
True enough. It doesn’t always matter how you score, just that you do. The teams went to the eighth inning tied at 3, at which point Xavier (3-5) came unraveled.
In the bottom of the inning, the Bears (8-4) put runners on the corners with one out courtesy of a pair of Musketeer errors. Then BU third baseman Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo stepped into the batter’s box and promptly delivered a chopping single that bounded over the head of Xavier’s Grant Stephenson and into left field for an RBI single, putting the Bears ahead, 4-3.
“I like those situations,” Cardoza-Oquendo said. “You get to simplify the game a little bit more, and just be able to put the team in good position to win. It was definitely a fun at-bat.”
Baylor tacked on three more runs in the inning, scoring on a wild pitch, an infield single, and — in a more traditional twist — a well-struck RBI single from Chase Wehsener.
The Bears entered the night with a .332 team batting average, best in the Big 12. On a night where they were muzzled somewhat by Xavier’s 6-foot-6 starter Trevor Olson, it proved critical to be able to do some of the little things.
“He talked about that at the end of the game, about executing and how important that’s going to be,” said leftfielder Antonio Valdez. “These Friday night games, we’re going to be facing really good pitchers in the conference and the postseason, once we get there. Those little things help a lot.”
The four-run cushion that Baylor gathered after that eighth inning was more than enough to work with for Luke Boyd. The Baylor closer turned in a scoreless ninth inning in a non-save situation to sew up the win, with rightfielder Davion Downey making the catch for the final out on a sharp liner.
Like playing a 6-foot-5 guy at center in basketball, Baylor turned to a bit of smallball to take its opening lead. In the bottom of the third, Valdez led off by bunting a ball up the first base side, then hustled down the line to beat the throw from Olson. Valdez trotted over to second when Olson uncorked a wild pitch to the backstop, then moved to third on Wehsener’s sacrifice bunt. He scored when Jared McKenzie delivered what coaches call a “productive out,” chopping a grounder to second.
Rodriguez said that it wasn’t necessary in the game plan to lay down a lot of bunts on this night. But he also wants his team to be ready to use the bunt when it’s available.
“We try to do that on purpose just to see what kind of defense they have, see if they’re able to defend it,” Rodriguez said. “If not, then we know we have something we can work with. Today was not really like, ‘Hey, we’re going to be bunting a lot today.’ What happened was that we were swinging the bats, couldn’t get a lot of hits and needed to change something up and throw a different look at their defense.”
In the fifth inning, Baylor stretched the lead to 2-0. Valdez reached when he sprayed a liner to right that Xavier’s Luke Franzoni misplayed, as the ball rolled to the fence for a three-run error. Valdez later scored when Wehsener unloaded a deep double off the George’s sign in the gap in right-center.
Baylor starter Tyler Thomas looked sharp yet again for the Bears. A week after tossing a career-high nine strikeouts in a win over Memphis, Thomas matched that effort against the Musketeers. He worked both sides of the plate with precision, and walked only one hitter in his six-inning stint.
“He did a great job,” Rodriguez said. “Another nine strikeouts, gets us deeper into the game. I’m really happy with what he did. I know the result isn’t exactly how he wanted, but he just did a great job keeping their hitters off-balance, moving the fastball in and out. Made a couple of mistakes, but nothing ridiculous. I’ll be honest, I was pretty happy with the overall performance of Tyler. He did a great job.”
After Thomas opened with five scoreless frames, Xavier broke through with a three-run sixth. Thomas allowed a walk and a double to set the stage for Franzoni, who battled before dumping a two-run double just inside the left-field line. The Musketeers added one more in the inning to take a 3-2 lead thanks to Tyler DeMartino’s double.
But Baylor had a couple of rallies left. The Bears tied things up in the bottom of the sixth, after a Jack Pineda hit-by-pitch followed by Tre Richardson laying down a gorgeous, line-nuzzling bunt on the first base line. After an Andy Thomas sac bunt, Cardoza-Oquendo spanked a hard grounder down the third-base line. The ball got past Musketeers third baseman Grant Stephenson as Pineda darted back to the bag, and then Pineda broke for home with the tying run.
Logan Freeman worked two innings of one-hit, scoreless relief for the win for the Bears, improving to 1-1 on the year. Rodriguez called it the best performance of the year for the BU reliever.
The teams will play Game 2 at 3 p.m. Saturday.