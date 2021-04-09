Bears chase away stingy Wolf with five-run rally, 6-3

Just when the script had all the trappings of a tragedy for Baylor, the Bears ordered up a rewrite.
Trailing 3-1 entering the bottom of the eighth and scuffling along offensively, the Baylor baseball team found its hitting stroke just in the nick of time. Who knows, maybe some magic rubbed off from the NCAA champion Baylor men’s basketball team, who threw out the honorary first pitches.
Whatever it was, Baylor delivered a late-inning ruckus. The Bears busted loose for a five-run eighth inning to surge ahead of West Virginia for a wild 6-3 win to open the teams’ series on Friday night at Baylor Ballpark.
Before that inning, the Bears (20-10 overall, 2-5 Big 12) had mustered just three hits against the Mountaineers’ stingy ace Jackson Wolf. But the bats finally awoke, and it may be just the emotional lift Baylor needs going forward.
“Man, I hope it is,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “When you’re facing a guy like Jackson Wolf and he’s doing his thing as long as he did, trust me as a coach you’re trying to be as creative as possible to try to create some chaos in his life out there. And then we did. I hope it does give a little bit of energy to our guys and let them understand that we’re young but really competitive. We have a lot of talent, we just need some experience, and hopefully these games will give us that experience.”
Baylor’s five-run rally started with a couple of hits, though one really could have been scored a mental error on Wolf, and it opened the door to the comeback.
Jack Pineda led off the inning with a solid single for BU. Then Jared McKenzie followed with a little nubber that was fielded by West Virginia first baseman Matt McCormick in the four-hole. Wolf, however, failed to cover the bag, allowing McKenzie to dash down the line for a single.
Wolf then hit BU’s Tre Richardson with an inside pitch, setting the stage for Andy Thomas. The veteran BU catcher — who had struck out in his previous two at-bats against Wolf — delivered with a two-run single through the right side, tying the game at 3.
Thomas said it’s not easy to maintain one’s confidence against a stud like Wolf (3-3). But he was proud of his team’s resilience.
“It’s hard. That guy’s good,” Thomas said. “You wait for mistakes, honestly. And the mistake he made was not getting over on Jared’s ground ball. That’s what sparked it. Jack comes up with a nice hit, but leadoff hits are great, but you’ve got to capitalize. Thankfully he didn’t get over and we capitalized. So it all worked in our favor tonight, and we’re obviously thrilled.”
After Thomas’s hit, West Virginia turned to the bullpen. But the Mountaineers couldn’t withstand the building BU tidal wave. Two batters later, Kyle Nevin curled a single into right to score Richardson with the go-ahead run. Then Davion Downey clobbered a ball to the wall in left-center, and hustled around the bags for a two-run triple and a 6-3 BU lead.
“We hit balls hard all night, it was just a matter of them falling or not,” Nevin said. “We know our bats will wake up at some point in the game. It’s just a matter of time, strung a couple together, and put a good inning together.”
Entering Friday night’s series opener, Baylor stood atop the Big 12 with a .307 team batting average.
But most of the team’s averages were padded against teams outside the Big 12.
The Bears continued to struggle against conference pitching much of the night. Wolf had it going, and appeared to be cruising toward a Friday night shutout much of the night.
“When you’re facing a guy like Jackson Wolf, he’s going to get ahead of you,” Rodriguez said. “He’s 6-foot-7, he’s reaching way out front, the ball’s getting on you really quick, and he’s got good velocity and really good command. So he’s getting ahead of our hitters, and our guys are going, ‘OK, one of the first two pitches we’re going to have to lay a good swing on something.’ And there were times we did and times we didn’t. But the biggest thing is that we continue to put pressure on the defense and found a way to get some hits.”
In the third inning, West Virginia broke through against BU’s Tyler Thomas to seize a 1-0 lead. It started innocently enough, as WVU’s Tyler Doanes whipped a one-out single through the left side for just the Mountaineers’ second hit of the game. Doanes moved into scoring position with a steal of second, and WVU took advantage when Mikey Kluska smashed a ground ball toward Richardson at second base, and the ball took a wicked hop and scooted over the waiting Richardson’s head for an RBI single.
An inning later, the Mountaineers opened up a 3-0 lead in a less-lucky, more-conventional fashion. With a man on base thanks to a single, WVU eight-hole hitter Kevin Brophy turned on a Thomas offering and clobbered it over the left-field wall for a two-run home run. It was Brophy’s team-leading sixth homer for WVU.
The way Wolf was going, that three-run deficit felt like a West Virginia-sized mountain for Baylor. Consistently getting ahead in the count and painting the outside corner with sharp stuff, Wolf gave up only one hit and no runs through the first five innings.
The Bears finally broke up the shutout in the sixth. Pineda doubled and McKenzie singled to put runners on the corners for Richardson. The BU freshman second baseman came through with a bender into right field, plating Pineda to trim the gap to 3-1.
When Wolf retired the side in order in the seventh, it seemed he had regained his command. But Baylor had other ideas with its eighth-inning rally.
In the ninth, BU closer Luke Boyd finished it off with a 1-2-3 inning, striking out WVU’s Davis for the final out and his sixth save of the season. Ryan Leckich (2-0) picked up the win in relief of Thomas, getting four big outs, including a pair of strikeouts.
Wolf was the tough-luck loser. He struck out seven and walked two.
“Any time you can come from behind is always a big thing, because you need to know you can do it,” Rodriguez said. “Just like every young man needs to know they have what it takes. Every team needs to know the same thing. You need to know you have what it takes.
"When you do that one time, that’s all it takes. When you get a two-out RBI one time, your guys realize they have what it takes. So hopefully they’re able to take those experiences and push them forward throughout the rest of the year.”