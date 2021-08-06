Bears confident as Aranda opens second camp

With Dave Aranda diving into his second season, the Baylor football team had the aura of a much more confident, experienced group on the first day of fall practice Friday afternoon.

The Bears looked much more confident than the 2020 team that tried to patch things together on the fly after stepping away from campus for nearly five months due to COVID-19 protocols.

“Oh, it’s wonderful,” said Baylor fifth-year senior safety Jalen Pitre. “Last year, we didn’t have spring ball, so definitely coming in, I see the preparation that we’ve put in. And I think it’s paying off, especially in the weight room, even on the field, the meetings. The team is jelling, and I think we’re heading in the right direction.”

Aranda’s first year as the Bears’ head coach was chaotic to say the least. With their three nonconference games canceled due to COVID-19, the Bears finished 2-7 in Big 12 games.

Aranda said vaccinations have continued to rise on the football team as the Bears try to avoid the COVID-19 issues that plagued them last season when a vaccine wasn’t available.