Baylor running backs have been very good to AJ Steward.

In his first season at Oregon State in 2021, Steward coached Beavers running back B.J. Baylor to a great deal of success as he led the Pac-12 with 1,337 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns.

Now he’s in his first spring coaching running backs at Baylor, and he’s got a loaded group that could be the best in the Big 12.

“I love it, I love these guys,” Steward said. “Very coachable, that’s what sticks out, Day One. These guys, they want to be coached, No. 1, and they hold themselves to a high standard. It just speeds up the process and now I can really coach them on the tangible things on the field and not the behavioral or mindset type things.”

Following a 6-7 season that ended with four straight losses, Baylor has a lot of positions that are major works in progress. Running back isn’t one of them.

The Bears return Big 12 offensive freshman of the year Richard Reese, who rushed for a team-high 972 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Fifth-year senior Qualan Jones was Baylor’s third-leading rusher with 462 yards and seven scores in 2022.

The Bears added another highly capable back from the transfer portal as Dominic Richardson joined head coach Dave Aranda’s squad after three seasons at Oklahoma State where he rushed for 1,139 career yards and 15 touchdowns and made 30 catches for 286 yards.

Steward doesn’t know yet if the Bears will feature one back or a committee of them, but he likes the versatility in his running backs room and can’t wait to watch how they develop as spring drills unfold.

“Obviously, we’re always going to try to develop everybody to be an every-down type guy," Steward said. "But when you have different body types, guys with different speeds, different strengths is always really encouraging. That was a really encouraging thing as well, multi-faceted skill sets in a room."

Steward not only likes his personnel, he’s enamored with Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes’ wide-zone offense.

“I wake up, one of the first things I think about is my wife, God and wide zone,” Steward said. “I’ve probably done 700 coaches clinics on it, talking on the topic. I’ve watched ungodly hours of film on wide zone and so I'm all in with it. And so, that was another reason, just going into a system that I truly believed in and have a lot of experience with and have had success with. And so, yeah, it means a lot to me and I believe in it for sure.”

Going into last season, Taye McWilliams was the starting running back until concussion issues sidelined him. It gave Reese an opportunity to emerge as a big-time force as a true freshman.

After rushing for 62 yards and two touchdowns in the season opener against UAlbany, Reese recorded his first 100-yard game by exploding for 156 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-7 win over Texas State in the third game.

Reese became a focal point for Baylor’s offense the rest of the season. His biggest game was against Kansas as he rushed for 186 yards and two scores and he also enjoyed a monster game against Texas Tech with 148 yards and three touchdowns.

“I just learned that no matter what happens, I’ve just got to keep pushing,” Reese said. “I mean I didn't know that I was going to come in as a freshman and start like that. But in my head, I'm like, ‘I'm here, so I'm just going to do it and stick with it because it's something that I've loved since I was little.’”

During the offseason, Reese has been determined to add muscle to his 5-9, 175-pound frame. Though he’s still smaller than a lot of running backs, he showed last year that he can carry a heavy load.

“This year, I'm just working on getting bigger in size and focusing on getting better as a team and as a whole,” Reese said. “It's been good, it’s made a big difference. I believed in it so I just stuck with the process and it came out good.”

Jones predates Aranda’s 2020 arrival at Baylor since he was a freshman on Matt Rhule’s last team in 2019. After seeing limited playing time for three years, Jones finally became a key member of the backfield last season.

At 5-10 and 242 pounds, Jones brings power to the backfield that makes him ideal for short-yardage situations along with considerable pass blocking skills.

“I felt like I had to contribute to this team,” Jones said. “They needed me in big times, like in pass protection. They counted on me to win in pass pro and I executed. I got a few runs here and there, and I made the most of it.”

The 6-0, 247-pound Richardson brings more versatility to the backfield with his running and receiving skills. Aranda saw the destruction Richardson could do first-hand in 2020 when he exploded for 169 yards rushing and three touchdowns as a true freshman against the Bears.

Richardson transferred to Baylor because he likes the way the coaches treat and develop players in Aranda’s program and he loves the university’s Christian atmosphere. But Grimes’ wide-zone offense was also an attraction.

“I think that it fits my play style, especially with Coach Steward being the running backs coach,” Richardson said. “He teaches every detail of the game, like going downhill with one cut, getting vertical, rubbing off your defenders. I just love everything about the O-line and how they race up to their defenders and not just sitting back.”

After playing for Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy for three seasons, Richardson has already adjusted to Aranda’s quiet, understated nature.

“Coach Gundy is old school so, he's going to put his foot down and yell at you, no matter what happens,” Richardson said. “But Coach Aranda, he’s kind of chill about it but he gets his point across. He tells you like you need to do better at this and you need to set the tone on and off the field, even in the classroom.”

Franklin High School freshman Bryson Washington and sophomore Jordan Jenkins are also in the mix at running back. It’s a loaded room and Steward likes it that way.

“To me, the star in that running back room is the running back room,” Steward said. “That’s always what I believe in. We play a physical position, so I’ve never gone through a full season of my guys in the room staying healthy. We never had any glitches or anything. So that’s the mindset, everybody has to have the mindset of a starter, everybody’s got to be prepared for their moment.”