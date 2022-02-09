Bears' defense sparks 75-60 win over Wildcats

“I feel like we were excited to play this game and my teammates kept keeping on finding me every time,” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. “We’re not a one-man show or a one-man team, and we don’t have just one leader. So every night we have different guys stepping up and winning games.”

After missing all 11 field goal attempts and going scoreless against Kansas, point guard James Akinjo finished with 15 points and eight assists.

Though Baylor guard LJ Cryer missed his fourth straight game with a foot injury, the Bears still managed to shoot 47.5 while dominating the boards by a 39-31 margin. Dale Bonner continued to produce off the bench as he collected nine points, four assists and three steals.

The Bears completed a sweep of the Wildcats following a 74-49 win on Jan. 25 at the Ferrell Center. They withstood a 31-point performance by Kansas State guard Nijel Pack in the rematch.

With the game tied 34-34 at halftime, the Bears turned up their defense to begin the second half and pulled away from the Wildcats.