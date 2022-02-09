Bears' defense sparks 75-60 win over Wildcats

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Baylor found its road mojo once again.
After dropping their last two road games against Alabama and Kansas, the No. 10 Bears put together a strong second half to cruise to a 75-60 win over Kansas State on Wednesday night at Bramlage Coliseum.
Following an 83-59 loss to No. 8 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse, the Bears (20-4, 8-3) performed much better in their second game in the Sunflower State in five days to pull within a half-game of the Jayhawks (8-2) in the Big 12 race.
A loss to the Wildcats (12-11, 4-7) would have been devastating to Baylor’s shot of repeating as Big 12 champions with seven regular season games remaining, beginning with Texas at the Ferrell Center on Saturday.
“Great win because any Big 12 win is a good one, especially after the last game we played we wanted to have a much better performance,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “I thought first half we didn’t execute as well as we’d like. Second half, I thought we did a great job and looked a lot more like ourselves. I thought our bench was outstanding.”
Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua came off the bench to amass a career-high 21 points as he hit nine of 10 shots while grabbing six rebounds. He ended the game by stepping outside and burying a 3-pointer with 22 seconds remaining.
“I feel like we were excited to play this game and my teammates kept keeping on finding me every time,” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. “We’re not a one-man show or a one-man team, and we don’t have just one leader. So every night we have different guys stepping up and winning games.”
After missing all 11 field goal attempts and going scoreless against Kansas, point guard James Akinjo finished with 15 points and eight assists.
Though Baylor guard LJ Cryer missed his fourth straight game with a foot injury, the Bears still managed to shoot 47.5 while dominating the boards by a 39-31 margin. Dale Bonner continued to produce off the bench as he collected nine points, four assists and three steals.
The Bears completed a sweep of the Wildcats following a 74-49 win on Jan. 25 at the Ferrell Center. They withstood a 31-point performance by Kansas State guard Nijel Pack in the rematch.
With the game tied 34-34 at halftime, the Bears turned up their defense to begin the second half and pulled away from the Wildcats.
“We held them to 39 percent, which means you get stops and get in transition,” Drew said. “And then our second-chance points, we flipped them from what they were last game at Kansas. I think our transition defense was a lot better today. Guys did a good job working on that.”
The Bears outscored the Wildcats, 19-4, to open the second half to grab a 53-38 lead. They did it in a variety of ways, beginning with a pair of free throws by Flo Thamba followed by Adam Flagler’s layup and Akinjo’s 3-pointer.
Bonner then drove for a basket and Jeremy Sochan nailed a turnaround jumper. Akinjo kept the momentum rolling by spotting Tchamwa Tchatchoua for a layup. Akinjo then scored six straight points by burying a pair of shots and drilling a pair of free throws.
“Definitely we believe defense travels and you have to bring energy,” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. “We adjusted defensively in the second half.”
The Bears trailed for much of the first half as they got off to a slow start and Pack was hot early for the Wildcats.
With Pack burying a pair of 3-pointers, the Wildcats grabbed a 12-6 lead. Kendall Brown did much of the early scoring for the Bears as he stole the ball and cruised downcourt for a slam and then twice sliced inside for layups to cut Kansas State’s lead to 16-13.
With Luke Kasubke driving for a layup, the Wildcats took their biggest lead of the first half at 20-13. But the Bears finally found some offensive rhythm as Flagler nailed a 3-pointer and drove for a layup.