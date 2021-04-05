Bears dominate Gonzaga to capture first national championship

"It's a really, really tough one to end a storybook season on," said Gonzaga coach Mark Few, whose team lost to North Carolina in the 2017 national championship game. "But listen, Baylor just beat us. They beat us in every facet of the game tonight and deserve all the credit. And obviously we're all disappointed in here, but as I told the guys, you make it this far and you're 31-0 going into the last one, there's absolutely nothing you should ever feel bad. But hats off to Baylor. They dominated us on both sides of the ball."

Butler was named the NCAA tournament’s most outstanding player as he erupted for 22 points while dishing out seven assists. Teague collected 19 points while Davion Mitchell delivered a tremendous all-around game with 15 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Adam Flagler came off the bench to hit three of four 3-pointers and score 13 points. After hitting their first five 3-pointers, the Bears finished 10 of 23 beyond the arc while nailing 16 of 18 free throws and committing only nine turnovers.