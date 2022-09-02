Bears don't plan to overlook Great Danes in season opener

The Baylor football players have made several treks across the Brazos River from the practice fields to McLane Stadium during the last month for scrimmages.

But Saturday's 6 p.m. season opener against UAlbany brings a whole new level of excitement and anticipation for the nation’s No. 10 team.

“I like the buildup, from waking up to eating breakfast, the pregame meeting, pregame walk-through, the Bear Walk, seeing all the fans,” said Baylor noseguard Siaki “Apu” Ika. “The energy buildup is a rush like no other. I feel like everyone’s itching to play, hit someone who’s not in green.”

UAlbany will be the Bears’ first FCS opponent since opening the 2019 season with a 56-17 blowout of SFA. Baylor picked up the Great Danes after its date against Louisiana Tech was canceled in January.

Much of the attention will be on Baylor sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen, who won the starting job in the spring over senior Gerry Bohanon, who is now USF's starting quarterback. The Bears have noticed how assertive Shapen has become as he's grown as a vocal leader, and they believe his experience at the end of last season will be beneficial.

Stepping in following Bohanon’s hamstring injury, Shapen hit his first 17 passes and threw three touchdowns in Baylor’s 21-16 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game.

“He’s just growing every single day, especially his voice as a leader,” said Baylor center Jacob Gall. “He got valuable reps against very good opponents. You can never take those reps for granted. I mean those reps will ultimately make him a better player playing better teams at the end of the season.”

Junior Taye McWilliams will step in as Baylor’s featured running back while Craig “Sqwirl” Williams and Josh Fleeks will provide explosiveness and receiving ability out of the backfield.

With a veteran offensive line highlighted by Gall, tackle Connor Galvin and guard Grant Miller, McWilliams is confident the Bears can develop another productive ground game after leading the Big 12 with 219.3 yards rushing per game last season.

“You can’t ask for anything more than the guys we have up front,” McWilliams said. “They do my job for me half the time. I have to dive way more into the preparation of a game, knowing that I have to be counted on.”

The Bears will also unveil a new group of receivers led by Monaray Baldwin, Auburn transfer Hal Presley, Javon Gipson and Josh Cameron. Sixth-year senior Gavin Holmes is by far the most experienced receiver, and his leadership has given a young corps a boost.

Like Baylor’s offensive line, Baylor’s defensive front brings a ton of experience with Ika, Jaxon Player, Gabe Hall, TJ Franklin and Cole Maxwell leading the way.

But there are playmakers across the defense with veterans like linebackers Dillon Doyle and Matt Jones, safety Christian Morgan and cornerback Al Walcott.

“I think everyone’s just excited,” Ika said. “We’ve got some young dudes that are ready, excited to play, make some noise, make a name for themselves. We emphasized just attacking everything — practice, meetings, treatment.”

Coming off a 2-9 record in 2021, the Great Danes are hoping for a better season with an offense led by Old Dominion transfer quarterback Reese Poffenbarger. Wide receiver Roy Alexander enjoyed a solid 2021 season with 37 catches for 560 yards and three touchdowns while Jackson Parker made 32 catches for 461 yards.

The Great Danes lost Karl Mofor, who rushed for 962 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, but Baylor coach Dave Aranda believes they’ll still emphasize a ground-based attack.

“Running the ball is a huge part of what they do,” Aranda said. “That sets the table for play-action pass and other things. We’re counting on stuff being new from Albany’s side, and what has to be adjusted and how that’s communicated and how quickly that’s adjusted. All of those things are really kind of the task within the task, for sure, in defending them.”

Making 97 tackles last season, linebacker Jackson Ambush leads a defense that was vulnerable to the run last season by allowing 184.5 yards per game and 5.02 yards per rush.

Baylor’s schedule will get much more demanding in a hurry as the Bears travel to No. 25 BYU next weekend. They want to arrive in Provo, Utah, with plenty of confidence and polish after a strong performance against the Great Danes.

“It’s Year Six for me,” Gall said. “So I’m always excited to get to Week One and get to play someone new besides our defense. I love preparing for a new team like this at the beginning of the season.”

BEAR FACTS

Baylor unveiled its single-digit jersey wearers this week: No. 0 Craig Williams, No. 2 Matt Jones, No. 3 Mark Milton, No. 4 Christian Morgan, No. 5 Dillon Doyle, No. 6 Gavin Holmes, No. 7 Bryson Jackson, No. 8 Ben Sims and No. 9 TJ Franklin.