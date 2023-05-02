ABILENE — The Baylor baseball team dropped another close road matchup, falling, 9-8, to Abilene Christian Tuesday night.

Fifth-year senior Blake Helton (0-6) took his sixth loss of the season, giving up six runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over three innings. The win went to ACU reliever Adam Stephenson (3-1) while Zach Smith earned his fifth save to keep the Bears (15-30) from rallying.

Baylor just outhit the Wildcats (27-16) 12-10 as leftfielder Hunter Simmons made his return to the lineup, leading the Bears with a 3-for-5 night, two RBIs and a run. Rightfielder Cole Tremain, second baseman Cole Posey and catcher Cort Castle each put up a pair of hits each.

Baylor got a run across in the first as Simmons singled in Posey but ACU answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning.

The Bears responded right away with a four-spot in the second. A Posey single scored Castle then third baseman Hunter Teplanszky ground out to bring in first baseman John Ceccoli. Short stop Kolby Branch bashed a two-run homer to follow Posey home.

The Wildcats pushed ahead with another three runs in the bottom of the third and two in the fourth.

Simmons opened the fifth inning with a solo bomb over right field to tie it up and a groundout by Castle scored Gavin Brzozowski to keep Baylor within one.

A double by ACU leftfielder Grayson Tatrow scored centerfielder Logan Britt to keep the Wildcats in the lead in the seventh. A Teplanszky double in the eighth drove in Casen Neumann off the bench to keep it a one-run ballgame. Baylor slashed a pair of singles in the ninth but were unable to bring them in.

The Bears return to Waco for a second midweek game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.