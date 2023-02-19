The Baylor baseball team was unable to recreate the magic of its opening day walk-off win, dropping the series with a 4-3 loss to Central Michigan Sunday at Baylor Ballpark.

The Bears went up 1-0 in the first inning before giving up four runs in the second to fall behind. A triple by sophomore centerfielder Kobe Andrade and a two-run homer by first baseman John Ceccoli in the sixth cut the deficit to one run, but Baylor was unable to pull off the rally in the end. First-year BU head coach Mitch Thompson was still glad to see the response of his team following a 15-run loss on Saturday.

“They competed hard. I think it shows a lot of heart for our guys, how we came back after yesterday's disappointing ballgame,” Thompson said. “They showed the fire and the fight and especially after you get down four to one today — for our bullpen to go out there and throw up seven straight scoreless innings and then to get back in the game and have some cracks at it.”

The Bears (1-2) got another noteworthy performance from their pitching staff as Andrew Petrowski shone in his debut out of the bullpen, throwing four innings of shutout ball, giving up just two hits and striking out five batters.

Sophomore starter Mason Marriott (0-1) took the loss, putting up a solid start despite a rough inning where he allowed four runs, all of them earned. The righty bounced back to limit the damage in the third and fourth, wrapping up his four-inning outing with a career-high six strikeouts. Cole Stasio closed out the day with a scoreless 1-2-3 ninth.

“I mean we we gave up four today, all in one inning, but then Mason Marriott coming back with two good innings following that one, I was really proud of him for that,” Thompson said. “That showed up some maturity, showed some growing up. I thought that Petrowski coming in and giving us the innings that he did was big, was huge. Again, gave us the chance to get back in, and then Stasio was Stasio at the end, so we wanted to hold it right there.”

Baylor had an early offensive spark as second baseman Kolby Branch led off the day with a single to right. Before Andrade even took a swing at a pitch, Branch was already at third following a passed ball and a wild pitch out of the hands of CMU starter Keegan Batka. Andrade flew out to right, bringing in Branch on the sacrifice fly.

It didn't last, as the Chippewas (2-1) immediately responded and added some juice in the second. Leftfielder Bobby Morgan tied it up with a one-out solo home run over left field, then back-to-back doubles by Jake Brill and Luke Sefcik added another run. A bunt single by designated hitter Cole Prout brought in Sefcik and an error advanced Prout to second. Rightfielder Garrett Navarra singled in Prout for the final run before Marriott was able to get fly out to left and end the inning.

After going down in order over the next two innings, third baseman Hunter Teplansky finally reached base on a hit to shallow center in the fourth inning. He advanced to second on a stolen base before he was left stranded.

Baylor's offense was jump started in the sixth when Andrade slashed a rocket into the right-field corner, just fair for a triple. Following a strikeout to leftfielder Hunter Simmons, Ceccoli delivered the Bears' first bomb of the season, just the second of his career, sending it just past the right field wall.

“I was talking to Coach (Zach) Dillon before the at-bat and he told me to get up on the plate,” Ceccoli said, “(CMU reliever Ryan Palmblad) throws a lot of slow stuff, so try to get up on the plate and find something up.”

Following a scoreless seventh, Baylor saw another chance to even things up in the eighth when Simmons found the gap in left between the third baseman and the shortstop, but with two outs already gone, a groundout left him at first. In the bottom of the ninth, the Bears had a bit of hope again when Teplansky singled and advanced to second on a balk. Chippewas reliever Nate Ross was able to get the strikeout and and an unassisted ground out to first to secure the victory.

“I give Central Michigan credit. I think they're a really good ball club,” Thompson said. “I think they pitched, they didn't beat themselves. I mean, they made one error on the entire weekend. This is a team that's been been indoors on turf. They came out and played on dirt for the first time, made one error on the weekend. They didn't give us anything. If they would have given us a thing it may have turned out a little differently.”

Baylor will look to bounce back with its first midweek tilt of the season, hosting Houston Christian at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.