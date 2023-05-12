FORT WORTH — You can't beat them if you're not hitting.

Baylor baseball dropped the opener to TCU 5-1 Friday afternoon at Lupton Stadium, as the Bears put up just four hits on the day while the bullpen held the Horned Frogs to four scoreless innings. The loss marked a program record for Baylor as the Bears are now 16-33 on the season, 5-16 in Big 12 play.

“Somehow or another we got to find our bats,” said Baylor head coach Mitch Thompson. “We got to start swinging the bat again with some confidence and purpose, intent. I just don't feel like we did a very good job of that. Sometimes you got to give the other guys credit too. They're always trying. But at the same time I don't think we've been very good.

“I think we're tired, there's no question, but who cares? Who cares? We just got to have better at-bats.”

Three innings was all Will Rigney (3-3) had in the tank, taking his third loss of the season. The junior right-handed gave up four runs on five hits and four walks with three strikeouts, throwing 80 pitches.

The Horned Frogs (28-21, 9-10) bit first, scoring in each of the first four innings. In the bottom of the first, Elijah Nunez drove a single to right and stole second, advancing to third on a Tre Richardson single and scoring on a Brayden Taylor sacrifice fly.

TCU added two more runs in the second as Karson Bowen walked and stole second before scoring on a double to deep right off the bat of Logan Maxwell. Following a walk to Nunez, Richardson drilled a double up the middle, the ball deflecting into right field off the second-base bag, to bring in Maxwell.

Cole Fontenelle scored in the third, picking up a leadoff walk, stealing second and taking third on a balk before going home on a single by Austin Davis.

Anderson Needham took over for Rigney to pitch the fourth and gave up a one-out bomb to Taylor, his 16th of the season, to put TCU up 5-0. Hunter Simmons dropped a ball in left-center field to allow Fontenelle on base and following a walk to Anthony Silva, Needham got the strikeout on Kurtis Byrne and a flyout from Bowen to limit the damage.

Brett Garcia replaced Needham in the fifth, holding the Frogs scoreless for two frames for the first time in the game.

Baylor finally broke up the shutout in the top of the seventh. Cort Castle picked up a hit to right and moved to second on a single by Cole Tremain. That's when Louis Rodriguez (2-1) called it a day, picking up the win.

Ben Abeldt came out of the pen to face Jack Johnson, who took over in the lineup for John Ceccoli. A wild pitch advanced the runners and then Johnson drove a sac fly out to deep left for Castle to score. The run was attributed to Rodriguez, who finished his outing after a career-high 6.1 innings, allowing one run on three hits and two walks and striking out five over 106 pitches.

After a pair of walks and a fielder's choice in the bottom of the inning, Ethan Calder took over for Garcia. The Horned Frogs picked up a double steal to grab their seventh and eighth bags of the game before Calder caught Nunez and Richardson looking to keep TCU off the board for the third straight inning.

Baylor got a pair of runners on in the eighth with a single and a walk but couldn't capitalize. TCU threatened with runners on the corners in the eighth but Calder got Byrne to hit into a 6-4-3 double play with the designated hitter reaching first a step behind the throw for the out.

The Bears went down in order in the ninth for TCU to secure the win.

“I thought the bullpen was good," Thompson said. “Needham came in there and pitched us out of a jam when we should have made a play for him and we didn't and he only allowed one and it was good. Garcia came in and was good and then Calder was good as well. I mean they kept throwing up zeroes. They gave us opportunities to come back and that's all you can ask for.”

Baylor has their choice for a starter in game two with most of the bullpen available, but Thompson noted they had not made a decision yet. With inclement weather in the forecast, the Bears and the Horned Frogs will head down the road to Arlington with the second game of the series rescheduled for 7 p.m. at Globe Life Field.