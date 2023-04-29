It was a ballgame until it wasn’t.

Baylor held on for seven innings until everything unraveled as the Bears suffered a 10-0 complete game shutout at the hands of West Virginia starter Blaine Traxel to give up the series Saturday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark.

“The shame of it is that it’s a ballgame through seven innings,” said Baylor head coach Mitch Thompson, whose team dropped to 15-28 overall and 6-14 in the Big 12. “It’s 2-0, their guy’s out there pitching his tail off. He pitches like he pitches. He’s not going to give you anything. You’re going to have to earn everything.”

Traxel (6-3) tossed all nine innings for his fifth complete game of the season, throwing 110 pitches, 74 for strikes while striking out six and allowing six hits, but walking no one. The Cal State Northridge grad transfer had five complete games as an undergrad and became the first hurler in college baseball to throw five in a season since Maryland’s Taylor Bloom in 2016.

“We never really threatened,” Thompson said. “That’s kind of how that guy pitches. I think he’s leading the nation in innings pitched and it’s not just because he goes out there and dominates people with great stuff, but he can pitch and he ain’t going to beat himself. They’re a well-coached team, they play defense, they’re very athletic. You crack the door enough times and all of a sudden they run through it.

“(Traxel’s hitting) 84, 86 tops, but it’s changeup and breaking ball, throwing from three different slots and you never know what you’re going to get. I feel like he’s out there playing video game with you.”

Despite not being able to break through to Traxel offensively, the Bears kept the 18th-ranked Mountaineers (32-11, 10-4) to a run in the second and a run in the seventh. He may not have had his best start, taking the loss in four innings pitched, but Will Rigney (3-2) battled, giving up just one run on three hits but walking seven while striking out five on 92 pitches, 52 for strikes.

“We’ve got to get past the point — golly, here we are whatever into the season — but 30-pitch innings to start the game doesn’t bode well for a starting pitcher to stay in the dadgum game,” Thompson noted. “Will was able to fight around his struggles and he struggled with command, and you know, he’d walk them full but then he’d strike them all out, because of his competitiveness and because of his ability. He didn’t have his best today but he still fought for us and kept us in the game. Grant Golomb came in and did a pretty nice job as well. It just got away from us.”

The closest Baylor got to scoring was on a pair of deep flyouts to the warning track off the bats infielders Kolby Branch and Hunter Teplanszky in the fourth and sixth in left and center, respectively.

With the wind blowing in, right field was the only gap open for longballs, which WVU took advantage of as second baseman J.J. Wetherholt bashed a solo homer in the seventh for his 10th bomb of the season and first baseman Grant Hussey followed in the ninth with his team-leading 11th homer.

West Virginia loaded the bases on a pair of walks, a single and a double steal in the first inning but Rigney fanned the next three batters to get out of the jam. The Mountaineers pieced together a run in the second as centerfielder Braden Barry singled, then stole second before scoring on a J.J. Wetherholt sacrifice bunt. Rigney got the swing from leftfielder Landon Wallace to limit the damage.

Rigney’s day ended in the fifth following a leadoff walk to rightfielder Caleb McNeely. Golomb took over and forced a groundout before picking up a pair of strikeouts to strand McNeely.

After a scoreless sixth, Wetherholt kicked off the seventh with his homer over right field in between the light pole and the foul line. Adam Muirhead relieved Golomb to get the last out before stretch time.

Everything devolved in the eighth. Jared Matheson took over for Muirhead following a one-out single and a walk, picking up a strikeout for the second out of the inning. But that was it for the junior right-hander, who plunked the next three batters to bring in two runs, prompting BU pitching coach James Leverton to signal the end of his outing.

Ethan Calder came out of the pen for the second time in the series, giving up a balk to put WVU ahead 5-0. Then Calder tossed the ball home for catcher Harrison Caley to tag McNeely on an attempted steal at home. Both calls on the balk and the tag incited the crowd’s ire at the officials, who went off to review the final out at home before finally confirming the end of the inning.

Hussey began the ninth with his bomb to right, near the same spot where Wetherholt had homered earlier. Barry followed with a double off the centerfield wall. That called the day for Calder, bringing out Brett Garcia to pitch the rest of the ninth.

The junior got a pair of flyouts but a walk and single loaded the bases once more. A fourth hit-by-pitch put the Mountaineers ahead 7-0. Then what would have been a flyout to left off the bat of pinch hitter Evan Smith turned into three runs as Gavin Brzozowski, who came in as a pinch hitter the previous inning, dropped the catch for an error.

Traxel made quick work of the Bears in the bottom of the ninth to conclude the contest.

Baylor will hope to salvage the finale at 11 a.m. Sunday. Thompson confirmed junior lefty Cam Caley will get the start against WVU freshman Robby Porco.

“We’ve got to show up tomorrow and put this behind us and try to salvage a win,” Thompson said. “For me this is absolutely a gut-check time. This is an absolutely, ‘What’s in your heart?’ and ‘How bad do you want to fight?’ and a ‘What do you have in you?’ So we’ll see what we got.”