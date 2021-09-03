Bears eager to face Bobcats in opener

Due to COVID-19 issues, Baylor never had the luxury of building toward Big 12 play in 2020.

The Bears’ three-game nonconference schedule was wiped out, leaving only nine Big 12 games. Dave Aranda’s debut Baylor squad paid the price of those missed opportunities as it finished 2-7.

But that will change this year as the Bears open the season with their first-ever road trip to San Marcos to face Texas State at 6 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium.

Coupled with next weekend’s game against Texas Southern at McLane Stadium, the Bears should get a sense of their strengths and weaknesses heading into the Sept. 18 Big 12 opener against Kansas in Lawrence.

“As much as we tried to keep our heads on straight and take each day for what it was, there was a lot of unknown last year,” said Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle. “It is nice to have a little bit of certainty. Everybody is looking forward to that. I’m definitely looking forward to the full stadiums again.”

Of course, COVID-19 is still around with the delta variant spreading. But many of the Baylor players are vaccinated. There’s even more reason to take COVID-19 precautions since teams will have to forfeit Big 12 games if enough players aren’t available.