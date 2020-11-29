Bears exact payback on Huskies, run table in Vegas twinbill

LAS VEGAS — Baylor took the court Sunday with a little added motivation, facing a Washington team it lost to early last season.
The second-ranked Bears showed from the beginning they weren’t going to let that happen again.
Baylor jumped out to a 31-7 lead less than 13 minutes into the game and never let Washington get any closer than 13 the rest of the way to cruise to an 86-52 win in its final game at the Vegas Bubble at T-Mobile Arena.
Last season, the Bears led the Huskies with five minutes to go but allowed a 21-5 run down the stretch to drop a 67-64 decision in Anchorage, Alaska.
“We felt like we should have won that game last year. That didn’t sit well,” said Baylor associate head coach Jerome Tang, who was coaching his second straight game after Scott Drew tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to quarantine for 10 days. “They won. They were the better team for five minutes that night, but they weren’t a better team than us. We were thankful we got an opportunity to fix that.”
Jared Butler scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half to lead Baylor (2-0), which left Las Vegas on Sunday night. They headed to Indianapolis, where they will meet a pair of top-10 foes in the Jimmy V Classic.
Drew is expected to rejoin the team Tuesday, and the Bears will meet No. 8 Illinois on Wednesday before a showdown with top-ranked Gonzaga on Saturday.
“These guys are going to be excited to play anybody because games are precious right now,” Tang said. “The fact that the teams are highly ranked and they’ve got some really good players will heighten our guys’ focus. You don’t need a lot of motivation for those games.”
Adam Flagler had 17 points, MaCio Teague added 15 and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua had 12 points and nine rebounds, while Mark Vital finished with 15 rebounds and had as many or more than Washington’s entire team for most of the game.
The Bears shot 51 percent from the floor and went 13-for-29 (45 percent) from 3-point range.
Tang said he wasn’t a “happy camper” after the Bears allowed 82 points on 52 percent shooting in the Bears’ 112-82 win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday. Baylor must have received the message, as it limited the Huskies (0-1) to 37 percent shooting, including 5-for-24 (21 percent) from 3-point range.
“I’m a happy camper with the effort on the defensive end today,” Tang said. “I was pleased with our guys’ focus. I thought we had a couple lulls, like four-minute segments, where we let it get away from us. But other than that, I thought we were pretty locked in.”
Baylor had a slow start in Saturday’s game, which Tang attributed to the players needing to catch their wind and get their legs underneath them.
Washington had the same issues early Sunday, and Baylor took full advantage.
Flragler came off the bench a little more than four minutes into the game and drilled three 3-pointers over the next three and half minutes to help Baylor to a 15-0 run. On the other end, the Bears kept the Huskies to 6:32 without a field goal.
“That great start, it started from defense,” Flagler said. “Defense is the main thing we are always worried about. We try to make sure that defense travels. So when we have defense, we have extra possessions, we have transition, we have the ability to have those open shots that I did because of my teammates.”
RaeQuan Battle led Washington with 10 points, and the Bears limited Quade Green, the Huskies’ leading returning scorer and playmaker, to two points and two assists.
Tang attributed Green’s lack of success to being the main focus of the Bears’ defense and the job Davion Mitchell did against him.
“Last year they were 12-4 in game he played and 4-11 when he was out,” Tang said. “He was the engine that ran the team, so we wanted to cut off the head of the snake. We’ve got a guy who can do that. When Davion Mitchell is on you that night, most of the time you walk away saying, ‘I had an off night.’”
