Bears exact payback on Huskies, run table in Vegas twinbill

Washington had the same issues early Sunday, and Baylor took full advantage.

Flragler came off the bench a little more than four minutes into the game and drilled three 3-pointers over the next three and half minutes to help Baylor to a 15-0 run. On the other end, the Bears kept the Huskies to 6:32 without a field goal.

“That great start, it started from defense,” Flagler said. “Defense is the main thing we are always worried about. We try to make sure that defense travels. So when we have defense, we have extra possessions, we have transition, we have the ability to have those open shots that I did because of my teammates.”

RaeQuan Battle led Washington with 10 points, and the Bears limited Quade Green, the Huskies’ leading returning scorer and playmaker, to two points and two assists.

Tang attributed Green’s lack of success to being the main focus of the Bears’ defense and the job Davion Mitchell did against him.

“Last year they were 12-4 in game he played and 4-11 when he was out,” Tang said. “He was the engine that ran the team, so we wanted to cut off the head of the snake. We’ve got a guy who can do that. When Davion Mitchell is on you that night, most of the time you walk away saying, ‘I had an off night.’”