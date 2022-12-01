Bears excited for Gonzaga rematch

For the first time since Baylor beat Gonzaga in the 2021 national championship game, they’ll renew their rivalry a long way from any college basketball mecca.

The No. 6 Bears will face the No. 14 Zags at 7 p.m. Friday at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Bears’ 86-70 national championship win at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on April 5, 2021 marked their first win against the Zags after dropping five straight in the series.

Senior forward Drew Timme is the only Gonzaga starter still around from the championship game after the All-American scored 12 points against the Bears that night.

Center Flo Thamba is the only Baylor starter remaining from the championship game, finishing with three points and six rebounds, while Baylor guard Adam Flagler came off the bench to hit 13. Though the names have changed, Flagler expects Gonzaga to bring the same dynamic offense.

"They’re similar in the sense that they’re elite in transition and have certain guys that came back," Flagler said. "But it’s definitely a different team, a team that we know if we’re not locked in defensively they can pick us apart. We’ve definitely got to be pinpoint sharp and ready to play."

Though Baylor and Gonzaga are both 5-2, they have ugly losses on their resumes. No. 2 Texas romped to a 93-74 win over Gonzaga in Austin on Nov. 16 before No. 5 Purdue rolled to an 84-66 win over the Zags in Portland on Nov. 25.

The Bears are coming off a 96-70 loss to Marquette on Tuesday night in Milwaukee, their most lopsided loss since a 102-74 decision against Kansas in Lawrence on Feb. 3, 2016.

The Golden Eagles shot 58.3 percent overall while draining 12 of 25 3-pointers and 14 of 15 free throws. The Bears shot 48.2 percent from the field, but were undermined by 20 turnovers, including 16 in the first half as the Golden Eagles built a 51-25 halftime lead.

"The turnovers were uncharacteristic of this team," said Baylor coach Scott Drew. "Analytically, this has been one of our best teams taking care of the basketball. We were really surprised by the first half. It snowballed on us. But defensively we weren’t very good first or second half. Even when we weren’t turning the ball over, our regular half-court defense wasn’t very good."

Both Baylor and Gonzaga feature high-powered attacks with scoring coming from a lot of places. While the Bears are averaging 88.1 points, the Zags are scoring at an 83.7 points-per-game clip.

Timme leads the Zags with 20 points per game while averaging 7.4 rebounds. Junior guard Julian Strawther is averaging 14.8 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 45.5 percent from 3-point range.

"Timme’s a force," Flagler said. "At the end of the day, he finishes really well around the rim and has great footwork. He’s not a guy that you can guard individually. We have to be connected out there team-wise and flying around and doing whatever we can to make it hard for them."

Gonzaga senior guard Rasir Bolton, a transfer from Iowa State, is averaging 13 points and shooting 48.3 percent from 3-point range. Sophomore guard Nolan Hickman is averaging 9.4 points and a team-high 3.4 assists.

LJ Cryer leads the Bears with 17.9 points per game while shooting 38.9 percent from 3-point range. Flagler is off to a great start by averaging 16.9 points and 6.8 assists per game while hitting 54.2 percent of his 3-pointers.

Freshman guard Keyonte George is averaging 14.4 points while forward Jalen Bridges is averaging 9.4 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Marquette is the only true road game the Bears will play before opening Big 12 play against Iowa State on Dec. 31 in Ames.

"That first road game, unless you have a real veteran team, it’s usually twice as hard as normal," Drew said. "It’s the first time you’re facing a packed house, and things can snowball on you quick. As a coach, you try to prepare your team to be ready but obviously I didn’t do a good enough job last game and hopefully I’ll do better for the guys in this game."