Spring football games never show fans the full movie.

They’re more like trailers, providing teasers for the feature film but not unveiling the complete plot.

The Bears will play their annual Green & Gold Game at noon Saturday at McLane Stadium to end spring drills. Just don’t expect the Bears to reveal everything they’ve worked on throughout the last month of practices.

“Spring games are kind of funny,” said Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes. “I enjoy just regular scrimmages as opposed to the spring game even a little bit more, I think, as a coach just because of the nature of it. There’s a little bit more competitive vibe, it’s offense against defense, it’s good on good, you’ve got to go. And you can do anything. Like, I can call anything. Coach (Matt) Powledge can call anything on defense. In the spring game, we hold a little bit back.”

Spring games probably resemble seven-on-seven contests more than fall football games. You’re not going to see a blitzing linebacker crush a quarterback. A 330-pound noseguard isn’t going to bury a running back.

No coach wants to leave the spring game with a key player sidelined before fall practice.

But they’re fun for the players because they will perform before fans, showing them areas in which they’ve improved during spring drills. Fans can walk away speculating which players might emerge in the fall.

“When we go up to McLane, the energy is always there,” said Baylor tight end Kelsey Johnson. “So I’m excited to be out in front of a lot of fans, family, friends, just people that come out who look forward to watching us. I feel like every time we’re in McLane, we get to put on our jersey and rep the logo.”

Of course, all eyes will be on the quarterbacks with returning starter Blake Shapen battling Mississippi State transfer Sawyer Robertson for the starting job. Grimes has liked what he has seen from both quarterbacks.

With the Bears coming off a 6-7 season, Shapen has shown signs of playing with more consistency while improving his leadership skills heading into his junior year.

“I think Blake’s made a lot of improvement and I think he’s at that point in his career where I’ve seen a lot of guys make rapid improvement,” Grimes said. “For him, obviously he says he wants to play better this year and I’m seeing every sign in the world that he’s going to. The other thing I respect about him is just the way he’s handling coaching, the way he has stepped up as a leader, really stepping outside of himself. It’s not always easy for guys to do.”

After playing sparingly at Mississippi State for two years, Robertson is looking for a fresh start at Baylor. With his outgoing personality and positive outlook, he appears to have natural leadership skills.

But Robertson has faced a significant learning curve in Grimes’ pro-style offensive formation after playing in Air Raid offenses throughout his career.

“Sawyer’s doing a great job too, he’s got a great personality,” Grimes said. “The challenge for Sawyer is that he wasn’t just in an Air Raid offense at Mississippi State, he played that in (Lubbock Coronado) high school as well. So just taking a snap from under center and doing a lot of the footwork things and play-action stuff that we’re doing, it’s not just a different offense, it’s almost like a different sport to perform.”

Saturday will mark the first time that the general public will get a chance to see key transfers like former Arkansas receiver Ketron Jackson, former BYU offensive linemen Campbell and Clark Barrington, former North Texas tight end Jake Roberts and former Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson.

With his athletic ability and strength, Jackson has been a standout in the receivers’ room.

“He’s got a great ability to separate at the line of scrimmage,” Grimes said. “I think it’s really helped our other receivers with how to do that. I think that’s something we struggled with last year, getting off press coverage, and he has the natural ability to stick his foot in the ground and get past someone when they’re playing press on him.”

On the defensive side, Liberty transfer linebacker Mike Smith, former Miami cornerback Isaiah Dunson, and Hutchinson (Kan.) College transfer defensive lineman Jerrell Boykins are potential starters.

"Mike has done a great job since day one starting from scratch, being a great teammate, effort in the weight room, and connection with the other guys in the room," said Baylor linebackers coach Christian Robinson. "For somebody to come to a new place and be willing to work and make that connection, I was really excited to see him do that."

The Baylor Alumni BBQ Cook Off will start Saturday at 9 a.m. in Bear Park, just outside of McLane Stadium. It will include a competition for pork ribs, chicken wings, brisket and best tailgate dish, with the top three winners in each category and an overall champion named.

A surplus sale will also be hosted by the Baylor Athletics Equipment services department. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase exclusive team apparel in the Sideline Shop inside Gate C.

Other fan activities include a "This is Bear Country" display and access to an exclusive football ticket deal. Families can check-in at a Cub Club experience that includes face painters, balloon animals and giveaways.