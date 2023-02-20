Baylor has won its last three games at Kansas State’s Bramlage Coliseum, but playing in the Little Apple will likely be a much different experience this time around.

First-year head coach Jerome Tang has rallied the Kansas State student body, routinely creating a raucous atmosphere at the 12,528-seat arena. The No. 14 Wildcats have gone 14-1 in Manhattan this season, losing only to Texas, 69-66, on Feb. 4.

“He's done a great job getting students out,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “They really have shown out, really support the team. I think the community has done a great job, his staff and his players are to be commended for their hard work with it. Most of all they've played well on the court, makes it easy to cheer for them.”

The No. 9 Bears are bracing for a tough road environment at 6 p.m. Tuesday night when Drew faces off for the second time against Tang, his former assistant who became Kansas State’s head coach this season after 19 years at Baylor. The Wildcats slipped away with a 97-95 overtime win on Jan. 7 at the Ferrell Center.

Coming off Saturday’s 87-71 loss to Kansas in Lawrence, the Bears (20-7, 9-5) can still stay in the thick of the Big 12 race with a win over Kansas State (20-7, 8-6). But their margin for error is getting slimmer with only four regular season games remaining.

The Bears saw how explosive the Wildcats could be early in the Big 12 race. With Markquis Nowell amassing 32 points and 14 assists and forward Keyontae Johnson collecting 24 points and nine rebounds, Kansas State dropped the Bears to 0-3 in the Big 12.

“Honestly we learned nothing because we knew how good both of them were, and we saw how good both of them were playing,” Drew said. “I learned Nowell can shoot from the jump ball circle in the Ferrell Center, and I know Keyontae's somebody you have a lot of respect from what he's overcome (a heart issue). He's a great player, their staff has done a great job with those two.”

Johnson is the Big 12’s second-leading scorer with a 17.4-point average and third-leading rebounder with 7.4 per game. The 6-8, 160-pound Nowell ranks fourth in the league with a 16.9 scoring average while leading the Big 12 with 7.5 assists.

“You can look at him and say, ‘Oh, he’s too small,’ but you know that’s not the case,” said Baylor guard Keyonte George. “He comes out here and plays the same way everybody else does, he’s able to make his reads, he’s able to get to the rim. He’s been shooting the ball really well. Y’all can see, he’s shooting the ball from far. He’s playing with all kinds of confidence. He’s been in college basketball for a long time now, he’s a college vet, he knows what it takes to win.”

Baylor features the most dangerous trio of guards in the Big 12 with George averaging 16.6 points, Adam Flagler 16.0 and LJ Cryer 14.9. They proved how lethal they could be Saturday against Kansas when they combined for 42 points in the first half as the Bears opened up a 45-32 lead.

But Kansas asserted its home-court dominance in the second half by outscoring the Bears, 55-26, at Allen Fieldhouse. After hitting nine of 14 3-pointers in the first half, the Bears went one for 11 in the second half.

“The key in any game is what you can control,” Drew said. “We had some good looks, and when you miss good looks you've got to get offensive rebounds and we didn't do that. We let them get into transition and we can control executing better in our transition. And then in the half-court, our on-ball defense has to be better and our rotations have to be better.”

Since the early loss to Kansas State, the Bears have won nine of their last 11 Big 12 games, including a 4-2 road record. With forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua back from last season’s major knee injury, the Bears have become a much better defensive team.

Forward Jalen Bridges has evolved into a more consistent force, helping the Bears lead the Big 12 with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game and leading the league with a plus-3.7 rebounding margin.

But the Bears showed they could still have defensive lapses against Kansas, which shot 63.3 percent overall in the second half while hitting five of 10 3-pointers.

“Probably against Kansas we wish we would have tried more options because obviously what we tried didn't work,” Drew said. “At the same time, I think transition defense is always transition defense, it doesn't matter what you're doing there. That's two fold, you turn it over, you take bad shots, you're going to be in transition defense. If you take care of the ball and make shots, that helps with that.”

Since Tang coached with Drew for so long, the Bears don’t expect to show the Wildcats much they won’t expect. So the Bears know their execution must be crisp and they’ve got to hit open shots.

“It makes it real tough,” George said. “I feel like when you play against a coach like that who knows everything, you have to cut hard and run your plays with pace. But after that, we’ve got great guards, great bigs and we all put in a lot of work.”