Bears expect strong test vs. Stanford

Following a trio of season-opening blowouts, No. 9 Baylor will get its first real test of the season when it hosts Stanford at noon Saturday at the Ferrell Center.

The Bears obliterated Incarnate Word, Nicholls State and Central Arkansas by an average score of 89-56. But those games were beneficial for a program that lost four starters off the 2021 national championship team.

The Bears got a chance to see how gifted newcomers Kendall Brown, Jeremy Sochan and James Akinjo meshed with returners Matthew Mayer, LJ Cryer, Adam Flagler, Flo Thamba and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua.

“These kinds of games allow them to get some confidence and get some rhythm,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Obviously, things will change this Saturday with Stanford. It will be a great test for us and tell us what we need to work on to get ready for Atlantis.”

Stanford is off to a 3-1 start that included Wednesday’s 74-60 win over Valparaiso. Drew didn't expect to have difficulty getting a good scouting report on Stanford since he was the head coach at Valparaiso in 2002-03 after serving as an assistant under his dad, Homer Drew, for the prior nine seasons.

“I think we’ll be all right there,” Drew grinned.